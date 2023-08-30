cocaine-bear-1 copy.jpg
“Cocaine Bear” - Universal Pictures

If you heard there was a movie called “Cocaine Bear” but couldn’t bring yourself to actually buy a ticket to such silliness, its arrival on Amazon Prime will give you the chance to risk an hour and a half of your life on an experience that will leave you either chuckling or revolted. Both responses are valid. 

This hyper-violent romp is essentially a horror movie. It is set in 1985 and, as the title suggests, concerns a black bear who finds and ingests vast quantities of cocaine. This turns the bear into a bloodthirsty killing machine and apparently, it is partially based on a true story. The story begins with a drug smuggler who is overindulging in his own product while flying a small airplane over a Georgia state park. He is tossing red duffle bags of cocaine out of the plane, which are intended to be picked up by the big boss (Ray Liotta). Alas, with his judgment impaired, the smuggler’s parachute fails to open when he jumps out and the drug shipment is left blowing in the wind (and into a bear’s nostrils).

cocaine-bear-2 copy.jpg
equalizer-3-1 copy.jpg

“The Equalizer 3” - Columbia Pictures
landscape-invisible-hand.jpg

“Landscape with Invisible Hand” - MGM

Email Asia Frey at afrey@lagniappemobile.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.