If you heard there was a movie called “Cocaine Bear” but couldn’t bring yourself to actually buy a ticket to such silliness, its arrival on Amazon Prime will give you the chance to risk an hour and a half of your life on an experience that will leave you either chuckling or revolted. Both responses are valid.
This hyper-violent romp is essentially a horror movie. It is set in 1985 and, as the title suggests, concerns a black bear who finds and ingests vast quantities of cocaine. This turns the bear into a bloodthirsty killing machine and apparently, it is partially based on a true story. The story begins with a drug smuggler who is overindulging in his own product while flying a small airplane over a Georgia state park. He is tossing red duffle bags of cocaine out of the plane, which are intended to be picked up by the big boss (Ray Liotta). Alas, with his judgment impaired, the smuggler’s parachute fails to open when he jumps out and the drug shipment is left blowing in the wind (and into a bear’s nostrils).
Soon, the race is on to intercept the drop, and if the cast wasn’t so funny and likable, one would be hard-pressed to care whether they got devoured by the bear or not. O’Shea Jackson (“Straight Outta Compton”) and Alden Ehrenreich (“Solo”) play the men dispatched by the drug boss to gather the scattered bags of drugs, and their bro chemistry is the heart of the film, if there is any.
Emotion is not the big draw, however. Severed body parts are. As the CGI bear runs amok in the Georgia forest, she slices and dices with her terrible claws, and the gag of a disembodied limb flying from the bushes is employed more than once. Margo Martindale is a lovelorn park ranger who is also a terrible shot, while the bearded, red-headed guy from “Game of Thrones,” Kristofer Hivju, plays a Norwegian hiker who is the first unfortunate human to encounter the titular bear.
A preposterous gang of very small-time criminals plagues the national park, and their encounter with Jackson, an actual criminal, is probably the funniest part of the film. These unarmed guys try to shake down a seasoned henchman in a park bathroom and he dispatches them with comic ease. The brief action is also the most logical and believable sequence of the film, which simply makes it funnier.
The majority of “Cocaine Bear” is just comic gore, threaded together with the slenderest thread of character development imaginable. A boy and a girl skip school to go hiking and the girl’s mom (Keri Russell) has to go find them. The idea of having children rather than comparatively disposable adults menaced by the bear raises the stakes slightly, but the only thing surprising about this movie is how gross it gets.
As he has done so many times before, Isiah Whitlock Jr. plays a world-weary law enforcement officer. There are moments between him, the two young criminals and the cocaine bear that almost threaten to bring a glimmer of humanity to the film. This is accomplished purely through the actors’ charisma and charming, easy rapport with one another, not from a script that means or does anything.
The late, great Ray Liotta makes what I believe is his final onscreen appearance in this silly thing and — I don’t want to spoil an entirely predictable turn of events — the last time he will be seen onscreen is perhaps not his finest hour. He played a cop in the 1999 film “Muppets From Space,” and this role made that cameo look like Laurence Olivier playing Shakespeare.
Nevertheless, director Elizabeth Banks has a sense of humor, and this movie is not without its laughs. It’s without taste, for sure, and it’s without redeeming artistic qualities, most definitely, but for the horror fan, there are buckets of blood, severed heads, falling bodies, disembowelments and plenty of creatively executed executions — by bear — to keep you laughing for its mercifully brief run time.
“Cocaine Bear” is now available on Amazon Prime.
New This Week
The Equalizer 3
Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Landscape with Invisible Hand
Years into a benevolent alien occupation of Earth, the human race is still adjusting to the new world order and its quirky coffee table-sized overlords called the Vuvv. Their flashy advanced technology initially held promise for global prosperity but rendered most human jobs — and steady income — obsolete. When 17-year-old artist Adam Campbell (Asante Blackk) and new girlfriend, Chloe Marsh (Kylie Rogers), discover the Vuvv are particularly fascinated with human love and will pay for access to it, they decide to livestream their budding romance to make extra cash for themselves and their families. Life is good, for a while, until the flame of their teenage love fizzles out and they're forced to make very different, absurdly life-altering sacrifices for their families. AMC Mobile 16.
