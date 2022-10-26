This autumn has been atypical in all the best ways, starting with Mother Nature’s charitable treatment. Not only has this hurricane season been one of the calmest in memory, but the weather has been steadily drier and cooler than customary. The psychological effect is bolstering.
Just as late summer’s daily deluge gave way to hospitable post-Labor Day climes, Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) Music Director Scott Speck signed a new three-year contract extending his tenure. Now more than two decades into the role, the MSO slot was Speck’s first full-time music director position.
“Ensuring Scott will continue his artistic leadership of [MSO] is the perfect way to celebrate our 25th anniversary season,” MSO Board Chairman Dr. Richard Otts said in a statement. “As Scott leads our orchestra to new heights, he inspires those of us in the audience with his remarkable ability to share his knowledge and passion for music.”
Speck’s leadership has been instrumental — yeah, I said it — in creating one of the Gulf Coast’s most resilient and dependable arts organizations. Not only did they weather the pandemic’s rough seas, but they did so without sacrificing their high bar as one of the nation’s finer regional orchestras.
Other cultural aspects have returned in ways unseen since before 2020. Artifice previously wrote about mid-September’s renewed Arts Throwdown and the Mobile Arts Council (MAC) reports things were a success, with ticket sales exceeding expectations. We also touched on the reappearance of Alabama Contemporary Art Center’s Wild Things Ball, where personnel tells us sales are outpacing previous marks.
Another creative endeavor that has returned to downtown is a lot less tranquil but still entertaining. Sweet Dreams Haunted House (811 St. Francis St.) has injected some adrenalin into the Henry Aaron Loop by thrilling entrants for weeks now. Local theatrical guru and 2019 Arty Award recipient Eric Browne paid a visit in early October to watch a couple of his drama students run through their paces and was delightfully terrified.
Four years ago in this space, I lamented the lack of these types of seasonal fixtures in town. The last local spook show I recall was an effort that died in infancy a decade back. It’s good to see this rise from the grave.
The full effect of great weather was obvious in the packed streets during the Oct. 14 LoDa ArtWalk. It helped there was also a show at the Saenger Theatre, Roll Mobile skate night at Bienville Square and Latin Fest in Cathedral Square happening at the same time, but whatever the convergence accredited, the results were eye-popping.
“It was a zoo down here. It was awesome and overwhelming,” MAC Program Coordinator Sydney Cramer said. “I walked down a few blocks to try and check on my vendor booths and it was shoulder-to-shoulder.”
A Downtown Business Alliance tally formulated by counting cell phone pings estimated more than 25,000 people downtown between 6-9 p.m., enough people to fill South Alabama’s football stadium. The average duration of their time downtown was 143 minutes.
More than boosting mere diversion, these trends help charitable efforts, too. It’s been a year now since I wandered into Moon Struck Pottery at Central Presbyterian Church (1260 Dauphin St.) after being enlisted to create a bowl for the annual Art Soup event funding efforts to feed the hungry. Moon Struck proprietor LeaAyn Shurley-Barr walked me through the pot-throwing process. Despite my long-ago experiences in 3D design classes, clay was a new frontier, one of those things I always wanted to try and just never made time for.
I pestered her about techniques and textures while acclimating myself to the push and pull of the process. Shurley-Barr did her best to answer without telling me I was getting ahead of myself. True to form, I sprouted grandiose ideas before finishing the nascent work. Later, I would sketch out imagined vessels and text message them to Shurley-Barr.
“Yeah, these aren’t beginner-level forms,” she politely answered.
I also recalibrated when she notified me my bowl broke in the kiln. It happens. So does procrastination because I never made it back.
Art Soup will renew in a few weeks, but this time there’s a free lead-in event. Jazz On the Roof takes place in the Central parking lot on Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. The Cedric Brooks Project will play, and attendees can paint bowls to be used in Nov. 11’s Art Soup. There’s a $10 cash bar and proceeds go to the Love All Pantry, Central’s food bank initiative which has fed locals for about three years now.
Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in t
