Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown is a realist. Throughout her body of work, a common thread is she refuses to pretend any of her films are solutions to the issues they explore. She has made films about the BP oil spill in the Gulf, Mobile’s segregated Mardi Gras and more, and she always presents her stories with complexity and nuance. The films are not answers, they are questions, and that is why they work so powerfully.

“Descendant” is her biggest film yet, in its scope of topic and its audience. It is being distributed by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and it’s streaming on Netflix. Brown is in the big leagues with this one, and the extremely local story of Africatown, the last slave ship Clotilda and Cudjoe Lewis is suddenly thrust onto the national stage. Written with University of South Alabama professor Dr. Kern Jackson, the film follows the discovery of the Clotilda wreckage, a narrative of suspense and discovery, set against an ongoing conversation with the community of Africatown, past and present.

Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

