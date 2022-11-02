(L to R) Michael Banks Repeta as "Paul Graff" and Anthony Hopkins as "Grandpa Aaron Rabinowitz" in director James Gray's ARMAGEDDON TIME, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Anne Joyce / Focus Features
Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown is a realist. Throughout her body of work, a common thread is she refuses to pretend any of her films are solutions to the issues they explore. She has made films about the BP oil spill in the Gulf, Mobile’s segregated Mardi Gras and more, and she always presents her stories with complexity and nuance. The films are not answers, they are questions, and that is why they work so powerfully.
“Descendant” is her biggest film yet, in its scope of topic and its audience. It is being distributed by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and it’s streaming on Netflix. Brown is in the big leagues with this one, and the extremely local story of Africatown, the last slave ship Clotilda and Cudjoe Lewis is suddenly thrust onto the national stage. Written with University of South Alabama professor Dr. Kern Jackson, the film follows the discovery of the Clotilda wreckage, a narrative of suspense and discovery, set against an ongoing conversation with the community of Africatown, past and present.
Compared to the urgency of that quest to find the ship are the elegiac words of Cudjoe Lewis, as recorded and amplified by writer Zora Neale Hurston. “Descendant” weaves a multiplicity of voices and tones befitting a story this important and multifaceted, with threads not just from the past but spreading into the future, as community members try to find the best path moving forward. The film spends a lot of time showing how mistakes from the past keep multiplying, and the seriousness of that knowledge informs our understanding of what is at stake in the future.
The discovery of the ship has vast emotional and symbolic resonance. There are moments that are powerful and beautiful and will give you chills. But Brown does not let us give ourselves too much credit for just watching a documentary, and when she shows the nuanced problems and ongoing disappointments of today’s residents, that is when she distinguishes herself as a truly complex and bold filmmaker. I’m thinking of a moment that pierces right through the feel-good optimism of the search for the ship wreckage when a woman looks at us and states, “I could care less about the boat.” Closure will not come that easily.
In this age of easy and performative “activism,” when it is so easy to throw a social justice-oriented frame around your social media profile picture and decry what is wrong with the world, Brown’s film is daring in its refusal to reassure viewers that all is now well. Ongoing health hazards brought on by lax zoning restrictions around Africatown, which allow hazardous chemicals in the environment, are just one of the issues raised. To pretend there are easy answers would be another injustice, undermining everything Brown and Jackson took such care to show us in “Descendant.” With skill and artistry, they honor the many voices of the film by creating a quiet and intentional space around them and allowing us to listen.
Before I paint this important film in too dark a tone, allow me to direct you to some vital action taking place as a result of the film. Participant Media has launched a social impact campaign that seeks to honor and support the descendants of the Clotilda as they continue their fight for justice. Rooted in the film’s key themes, the campaign aims to support economic redevelopment and environmental justice efforts, preserve Black historical narratives and encourage audiences to explore their own family history. One way they will do this is through the website DescendantFilm.com, an impact hub that features ways for users to get involved, including Rememory, a mobile and web-based app that will help audiences document and securely archive their own family stories.
“The Clotilda Descendants Association is excited about the release of the film ‘Descendant’ and the efforts it will provide in sharing the story of our honored ancestors, highlighting our sacred community and solidifying the groundwork as we continue to build upon the legacy that has been passed down to us for generations and our promise to never let the world forget,” said Jeremy Ellis and Altevese Rosario, president and vice president of The Clotilda Descendants Association.
“Descendant” is now streaming on Netflix.
New This Week
“One Piece Film: Red”: Uta — the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as “otherworldly” — is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. AMC Mobile 16.
“The Estate”: Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult-to-please aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea. AMC Mobile 16.
“It’s Happening Right Here”: A documentary that unveils the truth about sex trafficking, which can happen in any community in the U.S. Awareness about online grooming, sextortion and trafficking, along with preventative tools, are examined through interviews with law enforcement, technology experts and survivors. Despite the darkness of this crime, hope can be found in the organizations fighting to end trafficking and those sharing their experiences to protect others. AMC Mobile 16.
“Armageddon Time”: From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray comes a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American dream. The film features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong. All multiplex theaters.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
