dont-worry-darling.jpg
“Don’t Worry Darling” - New Line Cinema

Don’t worry about the bad reviews for “Don’t Worry Darling,” a decent science-fiction movie that got overshadowed by the cast’s off-screen drama.

I think after everything peaked at the Cannes film festival, people were so turned off to the whole enterprise they felt they couldn’t support the film itself. Not only did I enjoy the movie, but I also wasn’t tired of hearing about the drama.

an-action-hero.jpg
Hit-2nd-case.jpg
i-heard-bells.jpg
The-Fabelmans.jpg

Email Asia Frey at afrey@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.