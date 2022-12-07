Don’t worry about the bad reviews for “Don’t Worry Darling,” a decent science-fiction movie that got overshadowed by the cast’s off-screen drama.
I think after everything peaked at the Cannes film festival, people were so turned off to the whole enterprise they felt they couldn’t support the film itself. Not only did I enjoy the movie, but I also wasn’t tired of hearing about the drama.
I suggest you make a salad using the dressing Olivia Wilde prepared for Harry Styles, the one that caused her ex, Jason Sudeikis, to lie down under the wheels of her car in despair. I also suggest you check out this film, which boasts terrific cast members — who apparently have trouble with romantic boundaries in the workplace — a fun 1950s aesthetic and some reasonably compelling plot twists.
Florence Pugh continues to stun in every role she plays. Her portrayal of Amy in Greta Gerwig’s superb, complex “Little Women” was maybe one the most significant achievements of the film; Pugh finally gave depth to a character I have always hated, and I finally forgive her for marrying Laurie. They have my blessing. In this film, she plays Alice, a perky housewife who looks like Brigitte Bardot and is head over heels in love with her husband Jack (Styles), who is an engineer in a mysterious business called the Victory Project.
The Victory Project is both a business and an experimental planned community. It is the brainchild of a charismatic, mysterious leader named Frank (Chris Pine). This film makes good use of Pine’s handsomeness, which is certainly present, but also somehow unsettling. Of course, beneath the seemingly perfect surface, something seems wrong and, on the rare occasions when Alice is neither drinking nor canoodling with her husband, she begins to notice.
The cinematic ways the film depicts the cracks in the facade of blissful perfection are not always successful. Alice cracks eggs that are empty and she gets flattened against a glass wall she’s cleaning, and those effects are scary and effective. But her recurring visions of a Busby Berkeley-style dance number did not make sense to me, even if they were visually stunning. The problems the film did have were all like that; Wilde and her screenwriter, Katie Silberman, threw in some cool-looking stuff and wrote some edgy plot devices, but it was unearned and random. Some of the plot points struck me as clever but do not hold up under much scrutiny if you try to puzzle them out.
“Don’t Worry Darling” is actually a good approach to watching the film. You can poke holes in it if you so choose, but, depending on how much you enjoy mid-century furniture and clothing, you could give it an appreciative “huh” and carry on. As a feminist story, which is almost certainly the intention, it is not terribly unique or subtle.
While nothing that happens onscreen can hope to compete with the offscreen shenanigans — I mean, no one spits in anyone else’s lap, not even once — I do think if audiences had not been inundated with news about this movie before it opened, the critical reception might have been kinder. As a science-fiction thriller, it worked for me, but I am not deeply experienced in that genre, and others might have seen the whole story coming from a mile away. I’m sure they will send me an email letting me know.
“Don’t Worry Darling” is now available to stream.
New This Week
An Action Hero
Youth icon. Superstar. Action hero. At the age of 30, Maanav was at the peak of his career when he got caught up in an accident while filming in Haryana. Maanav, who was once a household name, is now living in hiding. (In Hindi with subtitles) AMC Mobile 16.
Hit: The 2nd Case
Krishna Dev, aka the laid-back cop KD, has to take up a gruesome murder case. As KD unravels the layers of the crime, the stakes rise unbelievably high and the threat comes unusually close. AMC Mobile 16.
I Heard the Bells
The inspiring true story behind the beloved Christmas carol and its author, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Known as America’s Poet, Henry leads an idyllic life until the day his world is shattered by tragedy. With a nation divided by Civil War and his family torn apart, Henry puts down his pen, silenced by grief. But it’s the sound of Christmas morning that reignites the poet’s lost voice as he discovers the resounding hope of rekindled faith. All multiplex theaters.
The Fabelmans
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother. Based on the childhood of Steven Spielberg. Crescent Theater, All multiplex theaters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.