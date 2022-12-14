Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
“See How They Run” is an amusing whodunit set in London after World War II that will get you through until the release of the “Knives Out” sequel at the end of this month. With a star-studded ensemble cast and a plot comprised of twists and turns expressed through witty patter, this film has a lot in common with that one. This film, however, is an explicit tribute to Agatha Christie. It takes place on the set of the West End play “The Mousetrap,” and it is chock full of references to the legendary mystery writer.
Agatha Christie references are not merely limited to character names, places and events; the entire film uses the tropes and conventions Christie made popular. For example, it begins with a voiceover narrator talking about how all murder mysteries have narrators, and soon he complains that all murder mysteries rely on flashbacks, right before major exposition takes place through a flashback. I thought it was all pretty cute, but I suspect one could easily hate this whole business also.
What clinched it for me was Saoirse Ronan, who, of all the characters, most perfectly nailed her position within the tone of the film, which teetered between parody and sincerity. She was arch, hilarious and delightful as a rookie police inspector working under the tutelage of a hardened, disillusioned long-timer named Detective Stoppard (Sam Rockwell). Ronan completely makes this film; she is effervescent but not annoying, and her character carries the whole film and ties it all together delightfully.
Ronan is always a welcome presence onscreen. I usually put Rockwell in that category, too, but he did not resonate with me this time around. He was underplaying it, and the rest of the film was pretty broad. I have to say, I was disappointed in him here, and I liked him better as an incorrigible wolf in “The Bad Guys.” I’m not sure why he chose this moment to be less memorably quirky and charismatically irascible onscreen, but it was oddly downbeat.
With its stylized language and beautiful period costumes, “See How They Run” also reminds me of that recent quirky ensemble film “Amsterdam.” Both films are enjoyable but imperfect, with above-average concepts they cannot entirely execute. They are also highly committed to a particular style, and if the viewer does not connect with that approach, the viewer might strongly loathe the film. If you were to tell me that the cutesy, self-referential stuff in “See How They Run” made you almost angry, I would respect your opinion.
However, if you are unabashedly nerdy and you love Agatha Christie but you have seen every adaptation out there twice already, “See How They Run”is for you. And by you I mean me. Also, it is only rated PG-13 but it’s not really written for kids, so this is a great choice for a mixed-generation viewing, which might well be on your horizon as the holidays approach. There is very little language, no sex and just a splash of blood.
It is cozy and reassuring in its overt fidelity to a familiar format, even as it gently pokes fun at that format. Actually, if the poking had been less gentle, this might have been a more successful film artistically, but the overarching feeling of the movie is lighthearted. As it is, this is more of a love letter than a satire, with much more style than substance. If the idea of seeing Agatha Christie depicted in a murder mystery, instead of just writing one, tickles you, or if you’re the kind of person who uses the word “tickles,” you could do a lot worse. For example, “Death on the Nile,” the Christie adaptation with Kenneth Branagh, is a lot worse. “See How They Run”is definitely worth watching if you are looking for a light, stylish flick, but every single star that is in it has been in a better film.
“See How They Run” is now available to stream.
New This Week
“Spoiler Alert”
Based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” the film is a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit’s relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill. Starring “The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons and directed by the always interesting Michael Showalter.AMC Mobile 16.
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
James Cameron returns to the world of “Avatar,” but sets it in the world of his other most popular film by introducing water to the mix. This film is over three hours long. That is all.All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
