“See How They Run” is an amusing whodunit set in London after World War II that will get you through until the release of the “Knives Out” sequel at the end of this month. With a star-studded ensemble cast and a plot comprised of twists and turns expressed through witty patter, this film has a lot in common with that one. This film, however, is an explicit tribute to Agatha Christie. It takes place on the set of the West End play “The Mousetrap,” and it is chock full of references to the legendary mystery writer.

Agatha Christie references are not merely limited to character names, places and events; the entire film uses the tropes and conventions Christie made popular. For example, it begins with a voiceover narrator talking about how all murder mysteries have narrators, and soon he complains that all murder mysteries rely on flashbacks, right before major exposition takes place through a flashback. I thought it was all pretty cute, but I suspect one could easily hate this whole business also. 

Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

