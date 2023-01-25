MSO Principal Oboist Patty Malone

MSO Principal Oboist Patty Malone

Life’s course is a persistent mingling of tragedy and triumph. Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has a recent illustration.

MSO Principal Oboist Patty Malone died Jan. 13 after a brief illness. She joined the University of Southern Mississippi faculty in 1981, where she taught oboe, music theory and music appreciation. Through that work, she influenced countless numbers of students, faculty and staff.

