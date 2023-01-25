Life’s course is a persistent mingling of tragedy and triumph. Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has a recent illustration.
MSO Principal Oboist Patty Malone died Jan. 13 after a brief illness. She joined the University of Southern Mississippi faculty in 1981, where she taught oboe, music theory and music appreciation. Through that work, she influenced countless numbers of students, faculty and staff.
Malone freely shared her musical gifts across the central Gulf Coast, playing with classical ensembles in Hattiesburg, Meridian and Jackson in addition to Mobile. She played occasionally with the Port City Symphony, an MSO predecessor, and joined the current symphony in 2000. She performed the North American premiere of Beethoven’s Oboe Concerto with MSO in 2003.
“Patty and I joined MSO the same year, and she was a remarkable musical collaborator for more than two decades — always pushing us to strive for the best,” MSO Music Director Scott Speck said in a press release.
Malone’s family indicated no funeral would take place but plans for a memorial service are being developed. Details aren’t available for an intended scholarship in Malone’s memory.
The oboist’s sudden death happened just eight days before MSO would debut a newly commissioned work from Pulitzer-winning composer Jennifer Higdon. Some of the needed adjustments were obvious.
Oboist Rebecca Mindock — who also doubles on English horn — was shifted to principal oboist. She has been with MSO for a dozen years. Oboist Galit Kaunitz was hired for Mindock’s old chair. MSO Operations Manager/Stage Manager Ben Harper said they keep a list of musicians for unexpected emergencies like this.
One twist was in the momentous aspect of the January show. While Kaunitz might have had previous experience with the Joan Tower and Antonin Dvorak pieces on the program, there was no way she could be familiar with the Higdon piece since it was new. Other MSO members had practiced the score for months beforehand.
This time, Harper sent PDFs of the score to the new oboist, so Kaunitz just had to buckle down and condense weeks of work to a few days. She apparently pulled it off. Harper said the crowd at MSO’s Saturday night performance was very good and appreciated the significance of the moment. Not only did Kaunitz know Malone from her time in Hattiesburg, but the concert’s opening Joan Tower piece, “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman,” was dedicated to Malone’s memory.
“It was an emotional night,” Harper said.
CCT stages old tale in new form
In 1936, Hungarian playwright Miklos Laszlo premiered “Parfumerie,” a comedy about bickering co-workers who are otherwise enthralled by their respective, burgeoning pen-pal relationships. Neither realizes the new postal paramours are each other.
If it sounds familiar, it’s because it was reworked into a series of films: “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940), “In the Good Old Summertime” (1949) and “You’ve Got Mail” (1998). But it is the musical version — “She Loves Me” (1963) — that has resurfaced at Chickasaw Civic Theatre (801 Iroquois St.) for a Jan. 27 to Feb. 12 run.
This rendition, written by Joe Masteroff with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, is the directing debut of Hannah Love. Elizabeth Bemis and Richard Coarsey star as the embattled sweethearts who fall for each other via correspondence.
Tickets are $18, $15 for seniors, students or active military. They are available online at cctshows.com.
For more information, go to the website or call 251-457-8887.
Local actors reap kudos
Students with Fairhope’s Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre (ESRT) and Mobile’s PACT Theatre Company earned awards and recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, Jan. 13-15. PACT’s Cooper Irby won one of only two Freddie G All Festival Individual Performance Awards.
ESRT presented “Newsies JR.” PACT staged “Godspell JR.”
Additionally, the ESRT cast was tapped to perform selections from “Dot and the Kangaroo JR,” for all 6,500 festival attendees during the New Works Showcase.
ESRT students Sydney Gray, David Green, Jonah Akins and Chloe Ciolino, along with PACT’s Helen Delaney, Frances Katz, Erin Moore and Kit Shell, made it to callbacks for an as-yet-unannounced video project promoting musicals in schools.
ESRT students Janie Hicks and Evan Smith, and PACT’s Tatum Hamlet and Emma Walker were named Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, a select group of outstanding performers.
“I was blown away … many in this cast will be dancing on Broadway soon,” adjudicator Jeff Calhoun remarked on ESRT.
“The singing, dancing and acting was all top notch,” adjudicator Jacob Brent said about PACT’s performance.
Congrats to the honorees.
