Even the stereotypically refined benefit from touches of the prosaic. Especially with art.
An acquaintance waxed on time spent in Germany. One observation: When locals took in the opera, he saw folks in tailored finery took it in all the same as others in workday clothes. A panorama of ages and socio-economic classes indulged since it wasn’t considered the sole domain of the upper crust.
That same spirit characterizes Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s (MSO) regular Beethoven and Blue Jeans concert series, a casual way to dismantle pretense and coax the widely curious. This season’s rendition on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, pushes it forward in inventive fashion.
Sure, there’s the titular Teutonic composer on tap; more on that later. The injection of new DNA comes from Kentucky-born violinist Tessa Lark and a bluegrass-inspired concerto written specifically for her. Lark comes with high-falutin’ bona fides: started playing at age 6; went to Juilliard and the New England Conservatory; debuted with the Cincinnati Symphony at age 16. She also played with her father’s gospel bluegrass ensemble while simultaneously wowing the effete with Mozart.
In 2018, post-minimalist composer Michael Torke wrote the violin concerto “Sky” for Lark — not touching that pun — which premiered in 2019. Her recording earned a Grammy Award nomination in the “Best Classical Instrument Solo” category.
“[Lark’s name] had been bouncing around the classical circuit for years before I had a chance to work with her. She is a force of nature when she performs,” MSO Music Director Scott Speck said.
Speck said he was “determined” to bring Lark to Mobile. The timing is prime as he felt Beethoven and Blue Jeans was “the perfect venue for her exuberant musical personality.”
Speck was equally impressed by her diverse background and how Torke effectively employed it. A sample of Lark and Speck performing the third movement of “Sky” a couple of years ago can be found on YouTube and from the opening, Lark’s energy is obvious. Her violin’s melodies go skittering across the opening chords, daring listeners to keep up with its jaunty pace.
“Torke described the many bluegrass elements incorporated into this concerto — from banjo picking techniques to Celtic-style reels to outright Kentucky fiddling. At the same time, he fashioned a complex solo part that could only be performed by a master of the classical violin,” Speck said.
Speck consistently nodded to the concerto’s kinetic quality. That’s why they open the concert with it. Its distinctive cultural anchor is also why MSO will follow the 24-minute Torke piece with American titan Aaron Copland. First, comes Copland’s work “John Henry,” built on the deliberative fantasy of the railroad folk figure. Two movements from Copland’s ballet “Rodeo” — “Corral Nocturne” and “Saturday Night Waltz” — follow, completing a quintessentially American first half to the show.
Following the intermission, Beethoven arrives, denim or not. The masterpiece employed is his Symphony No. 7, considered one of the sometimes-stormy composer’s most emotional works. He wrote it as he plunged deeper into deafness and had retreated to a spa town in hopes of recuperation.
The highly passionate, four-movement work is still cited as a favorite punctuation mark among Beethoven fans, with pacing and sweep that make it a torrent of musical expression. That’s why its strains regularly crop up in contemporary media, especially its dramatic second movement. If you need to score the sweep of life on Earth, or global apocalypse, Beethoven’s seventh is the place to start.
Beginning to end, this promises to be one of the most unforgettable MSO concerts in this young decade. For a silver anniversary season, it is exactly what’s desired.
The Saturday concert at the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.) begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2:30 p.m.
MSO offers an informative pre-concert talk to enhance concerts. Take Note begins at 6:30 p.m., before Saturday performances, and at 1:30 p.m., before Sunday performances, in Room 1927 adjacent to the Saenger entrance on Joachim Street.
Five-concert season memberships are $85-$340. Tickets to individual concerts are $20-$89. Student tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the MSO box office (257 Dauphin St.). Through MSO’s Big Red Ticket program, students K-12 can attend Sunday performances for free when with a paying adult, excluding special events like the holiday concert. More details are at mobilesymphony.org.
Sponsors are Volkert, the Mary Josephine Larkins Foundation and Dick and Betsy Otts. All concerts are made possible by Alabama State Council on the Arts and National Endowment for the Arts grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.