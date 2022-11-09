Fairhope File Fest
The Fairhope Film Festival is returning this year for its 10th anniversary, from Nov. 10-13. A plethora of international and domestic feature films and short films as well as documentaries will be shown throughout six theaters. The festival will occur in downtown Fairhope and the venues are within walking distance of one another. These films are all finalists at other film festivals and most have never been screened in any local movie theaters.

Celebrating a return to post-pandemic normalcy, this anniversary year will see the same level of quality and diversity attendees have come to expect. There are too many films to list here, and the schedule is too packed, so you need to visit fairhopefilmfestival.org to plan your visit and buy your tickets. But we can’t resist describing some of the films, to give readers an idea of how many films there are to choose from. From “The Lunchbox,” a romance set in India, to “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song,” a definitive exploration of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn “Hallelujah,” there is something for every taste from around the world.

the-lost-king.jpg

“The Lost King” - BBC Films
official-competition.jpg

“Official Competition” - The MediaPro Studio
triangle-of-sadness.jpg

“Triangle of Sadness” - BBC Films
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

(L-R): Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.
She-Said.jpg

“She Said” - Universal Pictures

Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

