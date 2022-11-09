The Fairhope Film Festival is returning this year for its 10th anniversary, from Nov. 10-13. A plethora of international and domestic feature films and short films as well as documentaries will be shown throughout six theaters. The festival will occur in downtown Fairhope and the venues are within walking distance of one another. These films are all finalists at other film festivals and most have never been screened in any local movie theaters.
Celebrating a return to post-pandemic normalcy, this anniversary year will see the same level of quality and diversity attendees have come to expect. There are too many films to list here, and the schedule is too packed, so you need to visit fairhopefilmfestival.org to plan your visit and buy your tickets. But we can’t resist describing some of the films, to give readers an idea of how many films there are to choose from. From “The Lunchbox,” a romance set in India, to “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song,” a definitive exploration of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn “Hallelujah,” there is something for every taste from around the world.
“A Life on the Farm” is an eccentric story from rural England about an art-inclined farmer and the inspiring, death-positive legacy of his long-lost home movies. “Balloon,”a2019 Best Of Top 10 from Germany, takes place in East German in 1979 when two families dare to escape a hot air balloon in this Cold War thriller. Daring French director Claire Denis brings us “Both Sides of the Blade,” a romantic drama starring Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon. “Golden Voices” is a heartwarming comedy from Israel about Victor and Raya Frenkel, who dubbed all the Western movies that reached Soviet screens until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990. When they emigrated to Israel, their attempts to use their talent caused bizarre and unexpected events, turning the beginning of this new chapter of their life into an amusing, painful and absurd experience.
Javier Bardem stars in the Spanish comedy “The Good Boss,” in which the owner of an industrial scales manufacturing business tries to resolve any problems from his workers while awaiting a visit by a committee that could give his company an award for excellence. In “Juniper,” a self-destructive Auckland teenager discovers upon returning home from boarding school and dealing with the untimely death of his mother that his gin-soaked, wheelchair-bound English grandmother (Charlotte Rampling) has moved in. Stephen Frears directs Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan in “The Lost King,” in which an amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III’s remains, which were lost for over 500 years.
“Official Competition,” one of the most high-profile films in the festival, is about a billionaire businessman in search of fame and social prestige who decides to make a unique, groundbreaking film. To achieve this goal, he hires the best of the best, a stellar team consisting of a famous filmmaker and two well-known actors (Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas) who boast enormous talent and even bigger egos. They’re both legends, but not exactly the best of friends. Through a series of increasingly hilarious tests, they must confront not only each other but also their own legacies.
In “Parsley,” a pregnant woman, left alone in the wilderness near the Dominican border, tries to escape the massacre of Haitians in 1937; this is a disturbing but honest portrayal of horrible times between the two connected countries. In Ruben Östlund’s wickedly funny Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. The celebrity model couple of Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) is invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival. And in “The Weasel’s Tale,” described by festival organizers as one of the most delightful films scheduled, the audience will learn to not mess with old folks; they will get you in the end.
The weather this time of year makes the walkable venues for the festival ideal. Screenings will take place at Coastal Alabama Community College Centennial Hall, Fairhope Public Library, University of South Alabama – Baldwin County Performance Center, Fairhope Brewing Company, Coastal Alabama Amphitheater, Fairhope United Methodist Church and Ben Gall Theater.
In addition to film screenings, several panel discussions will take place on Saturday, including a panel with S. Epatha Merkerson and Rockell Metcalf, creators of the documentary “The Contradictions of Fair Hope,” a poignant look at the religious practice of foot washing, from 2:30-4 p.m. at USA/BC. And of course, the Red Carpet Party ($50) will be a highlight on Saturday night with live music by Journey 2 Mars and food by Clifton Morrissette.
In previous years, a festival ticket could be used for any screening, any time. This year, attendees will select each specific film they wish to see at the time of purchase, typically for $15 per person per film, via the Elevent ticketing platform. Plan a weekend full of films you won’t see anywhere else, as you stroll through Fairhope.
New This Week
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of King T’Challa. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
“She Said”
Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever. Crescent Theater.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.