Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave., Fairhope) is known for its coziness. Less than 100 audience members surround three sides of its humble stage, all in immediate proximity to the action. That usually translates to smaller casts.

They’re pushing those limits with their new production of Shakespeare’s comedic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” running July 14-30. The company sent this columnist a cast list of 21 names, a veritable horde for their humble backstage. The show is directed by Ashley Campbell.

