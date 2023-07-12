Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave., Fairhope) is known for its coziness. Less than 100 audience members surround three sides of its humble stage, all in immediate proximity to the action. That usually translates to smaller casts.
They’re pushing those limits with their new production of Shakespeare’s comedic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” running July 14-30. The company sent this columnist a cast list of 21 names, a veritable horde for their humble backstage. The show is directed by Ashley Campbell.
The story is well known: Four Athenians head out to the forest where the magical creature Puck toys with their amorous tendencies. There are also layered plots involving more than the quartet. A marriage is set to take place, then there’s a cast of actors rehearsing a theatrical work intended for the wedding celebration. Another character — unfortunately named Bottom — ends up with a donkey’s head on his shoulders. You know, standard stuff you find on a hike.
Curtain is 7:30 p.m., Thursday–Saturday. Sunday matinee is 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students. Advance sales available through their website.
