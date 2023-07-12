Time is the theme of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” a fitting end to a character that is a cinematic and cultural touchstone.
One of the greatest and most fun popcorn adventures of all time concludes with another adventure for the rugged professor, who dons his signature hat and runs around the world chiding sinister criminals about putting artifacts in a museum while hanging off the edge of stuff, running along the top of trains and even riding a horse into the New York City subway.
It is everything you could want from an Indiana Jones movie, with just enough nostalgic callbacks to satisfy, but not so much that it is pandering fan service.
In a thrilling opening sequence, Indy faces off against a bunch of Nazis plundering cultural treasures in the final days of WWII. And speaking of Indy’s face, Harrison Ford is digitally de-aged for this part and it basically worked even though you could still hear the age in his voice. The action in this extended flashback set the tone for the rest of the movie: exciting, dynamic and suitably ludicrous, including the continuing retrieval of Indy’s hat, no matter how unlikely the circumstances.
The present day of the film is 1969, the day the astronauts return to Earth. Seeing Indiana Jones old and cranky, grabbing a baseball bat to go tell his hippie neighbors to turn down their music, is the gut punch it intends to be; this character has aged.
The disastrously received “Crystal Skull” failed to properly situate itself in terms of Indiana Jones’ age, but this film does not ignore the gray-haired, still rather hot, elephant in the room. “Dial of Destiny” does not just acknowledge the fact time has passed; it takes the passage of time and aging as its subjects.
Another factor that makes “Dial of Destiny” great is the prime selection of sidekicks: Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy’s goddaughter, Helena Shaw, aka her childhood nickname Wombat, and a street-smart little boy named Teddy (Ethann Isidore). This pair applies Helena’s considerable knowledge of antiquities to their personal financial gains, and when she seeks the legendary Antikythera of Archimedes, a powerful item that drove her father (Toby Jones) mad with obsession, she meets up with Indiana Jones and the globetrotting hijinks ensue.
Pursuing them is, naturally, a sinister German scientist named Jurgen Voller who, similar to the real-life Wernher von Braun, aided the U.S.’s moonshot and is ably portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen, who always plays a terrific villain. The pursuit includes a fabulously entertaining car and rickshaw chase through Tangier as the CIA tries to wrangle their scientist-gone-rogue Voller. Helena’s former fiancée gets in on the action, and Voller and his thugs all pursue our beloved archeologists and their prized dial of destiny.
Antonio Banderas shows up as a cool, grizzled deep-sea diver who takes everyone out on his boat. Cool and grizzled is, indeed, the order of the day in this flick, and I wonder if it will lead to a global decline in the sales of Botox and Just for Men hair dye. As the action sequences rush on, we are treated to a sunken ship crawling with terrifying eels, giving us a nod to Indy’s well-known fear of snakes. As I go back through all the different beats of the movie, I struggle to find the quibbles other people have with this movie. It was zany, brainy, exciting, funny and heartfelt.
The conclusion certainly strains credulity but so does the Ark of the Covenant melting off people’s faces, and so does ripping a beating heart from a man’s chest, and so does drinking from Christ’s chalice to heal a gunshot wound and bestow centuries of life on a knight.
“Dial of Destiny” hit every beloved Indiana Jones note for me, but you are never going to love it like you love the first one, because it is not the first one. Like Indy, I am older and the excitement I remember feeling is decades old. This movie cannot replace that feeling, but it does build on it. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” does not pretend to be the first film; it knows it is the last film, and performs a tricky balancing act with nostalgia, expectations and innovation with skill and excitement.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is in theaters now.
