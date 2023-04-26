The pedigree of the film “Living” is impeccable. Adapted from a 1952 Akira Kurosawa film with a script by Kazuo Ishiguro, starring Bill Nighy, the result is a quietly brilliant tale of a paper-shuffling bureaucrat who finds some heroism in himself following a fatal diagnosis that leaves him months to live.
Nighy is famous for his portrayals of irascible, hilarious grouches, but he reigns it in here to great effect as Mr. Williams, a senior bureaucrat at the London County Council in the post-WWII years. He rules over a kingdom of towering paperwork with a quiet but dominating presence, refusing to ride in the same train car as his underlings and, by simply ignoring them, consigning worthy public works projects to endless purgatory. When three ladies attempt to transform a war-blighted site in their neighborhood into a park, they are given the proverbial runaround. As their file makes its way throughout the offices, every department pushes it off to another, with a palpable and frustrating lack of urgency. A new fellow on his first day (Alex Sharp) is charged with assisting the ladies and receives his first lesson on how things really work in his department (they don’t).
When Mr. Williams, who is a widower residing with his married son and carping daughter-in-law, gets a cancer diagnosis, he declines to tell his son and considers committing suicide. Ultimately, he decides that route is too inconsiderate and tries to go out with a hard-partying bang on a big night in a seaside town. He meets a funny, hard-living writer named Mr. Sutherland, played by Tom Burke, a character actor who I really like. (He played Orson Welles in the film “Mank” and Cormoran Strike in the BBC series “Strike.”) The two men hit the town as Mr. Williams attempts a personal campaign to learn to live before he dies.
Back in London, Mr. Williams avoids his office for the first time in his life, but when he runs into a vivacious former employee, Miss Margaret Harris (Aimee Lou Wood of “Sex Education”), he tries to capture some of her youthful verve for himself. The scenes of them bonding are some of the film’s best. Nighy works so well in this delicate and restrained vein, fleshing out his stock-in-trade cranky old gent into a moving portrayal of a man facing his mortality. Fortunately, this film is set in the 1950s so the phrase “bucket list” hadn’t been introduced yet.
In the end, “Living” pulls off the seemingly impossible task of romanticizing bureaucracy, transforming the intractable red tape and paperwork into an epic undertaking that changes lives. Through these seemingly unremarkable details, the film beautifully dramatizes modest accomplishments, and a swing set becomes a metaphor for life itself. At times, “Living” threatens to become too successful in its realistic depiction of dreary daily life, but the overall effect is very moving. It flirts with cliches but ultimately avoids them and while the film is far from action-packed, “Living” says a great deal about the activity in the title, with flawless performances from every single character.
“Living” is currently available to rent.
New This Week
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Eleven-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. The film also stars Benny Safdie (“Licorice Pizza,” “Good Time”) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen”), based on the book by Judy Blume. All multiplex theaters.
Beau Is Afraid
A paranoid man (Joaquin Phoenix) embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer/director Ari Aster. Also starring Nathan Lane, Parker Posey and Amy Ryan, this A24 film boasts a run time of almost three hours. AMC Mobile 16.
Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World
From Olympic gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, boxer George Foreman has led a remarkable life. He finds his faith, retires and becomes a preacher. When financial hardship hits his family and church, George steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history. AMC Mobile 16.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
