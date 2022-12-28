We hear a lot about terminology these days: words that matter, words forbidden, words that bring headaches. Umbrage is everywhere, even infiltrating visual artistic ventures.
While touring a new contemporary art exhibition in downtown Mobile, I came across the artist’s description as “self-taught.” It sparked memories of a recent published discussion of Alabama artist Thornton Dial.
Born to Black Belt sharecroppers in the 1930s, Dial was inspired to chase creative pursuits after his metalworking career ended. After being “discovered” at age 60, he earned international recognition as one of America’s great contemporary artists of the last half century.
The recent article felt less about Dial’s astounding talent and more about his description as an “outsider” artist, whether the term is condescending. I understood its gist, but to me any problem seemed to stem from personal connotations.
The word “outsider” is simply a shorthand description of an artist’s path. It doesn’t change the results of their work, or what its interaction evokes. Similarly, when I hear “self-taught” listed as another pejorative, it triggers my skepticism.
Mainly because admiration for the “self-taught” riddles our culture. President Abraham Lincoln is described as self-taught in breathless tones of wonder. African-American naturalist, inventor, mathematician and almanac author Benjamin Banneker was self-taught and has become a titanic folk figure. Self-taught scientist Michael Faraday rose from poverty with only a rudimentary education to discover electromagnetism and become one of the greatest scientists of the 19th century. To call any of these “outsiders” would be neither exaggeration or slight.
What if we apply the term “outsider” to other artistic mediums? Would anyone really care if an “outside” writer crafted riveting work? Or what about an “outside” dancer who still mesmerizes with movement?
Popular music is littered with “self-taught” artists. No one seems to care. Maybe people realize instruction can be beneficial but “putting in the work” matters most. The practice essential for mastery eclipses time spent in tutelage tenfold. Diligence makes a difference.
Dial didn’t have the advantages of a Pablo Picasso, who grew up the child of an arts professor. The Alabamian created due to the indomitability of the human spirit, his necessity for discovery and expression.
When someone is called “self-taught,” my mind hears exemplary commendation. And “outsider”? Don’t artists ideally seek an “outsider’s” perspective to interpret then express existence in unique ways?
So, maybe the problem isn’t the usage of those words. Maybe it rests in our refusal to claim the terms in our own way. If the “inside” is the big, indistinct median, then “outside” is where an artist wants to be.
Mobilians across cultural realms were astonished to hear about the sudden death of Joaquin M. Holloway, Jr., just a couple of weeks before his 85th birthday. A descendant of several notable Mobilians like Dr. Roger Williams and Ariel Holloway, Dr. Holloway enrolled at Talladega College at age 15. He went on to serve as the University of South Alabama’s first Director of Instructional Media in 1969 and taught Organizational Behavior there for 29 years.
His arts involvement had several avenues. Holloway served as president of Culture in Black and White, a youth arts program that operated for 32 years, “training thousands of underserved and marginalized youths in the Mobile area.”
Holloway would often turn up at area jam sessions, trumpet in hand and eager to perform “Stormy Monday Blues.” He hosted a weekly jazz radio show, “Holloway House,” on WLPR-FM and later on WKRG AM and FM during the 1970s. He wrote a column on jazz in Mobile from 1979-1982 for the periodical which eventually became Mobile Bay magazine. He also served as an officer in the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed during its seminal decade.
Holloway’s passion for trains pushed him into some model railroad groups, but mostly it stirred his shutterbug bent. He was featured in numerous local publications, gave History Museum of Mobile presentations and had a 2014 photo exhibition at the Mobile Arts Council. His photographs were sold to collectors from Maryland to Mississippi. Two of his photos hang in the Buena Vista Business Car of the Norfolk Southern Railroad system.
Having had the honor of sharing public service with him, I can say Holloway’s presence will be missed. He was influential and omnipresent. Joaquin was collegial, thoughtful and always helpful. It was obvious when witnessing his warm interactions with listeners during a session in the radio booth.
Holloway is survived by his wife of 60-plus years, Malvina, and two sons, Josef and Joaquin, III, as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.