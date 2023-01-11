I ended 2022 with two of the films I had been looking forward to watching the most the entire year — “Glass Onion” and “White Noise.” After refusing to watch any non-seasonal programming for most of December, these were two welcome viewing experiences, one simply delightful and the other a nice, bracing change of pace.
“Glass Onion” is a sequel of sorts to the 2019 mystery film “Knives Out,” but Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is the only returning character or element of any kind from the first film. This one is also a murder mystery with a group of suspects gathered in a fancy domicile, but, while “Knives Out” centered around a fancy family home in the fall, “Glass Onion” takes place in a ludicrous mansion on a sun-soaked private island.
“Glass Onion” is adorable, but “Knives Out” was superior in every way. The characters were more varied and complex, and the plot was more interesting and satisfying. “Glass Onion” was hilarious and clever and I love Daniel Craig’s character; it is great and better than most movies, but not better than “Knives Out.” This one gives us a tech billionaire (Edward Norton) and his coterie of hangers-on and, even though each character was funny and played by a good actor, each was also a caricature of a recognizable contemporary “type” of annoying person. Ultimately, the parallels to real life, notably Norton’s character as an Elon Musk type, were distracting, even though I thought all those characters were funny.
Nevertheless, “Glass Onion” was a delight, with even more Benoit Blanc than in his first film. His costumes alone make the film worth watching. Janelle Monáe is a firecracker as the lone antagonist who stands up to all the sycophants, and Kate Hudson is hilarious as a daft fashion designer. “Glass Onion” is a blast, snappy and satisfying, and if we get more clever mysteries with the over-the-top yet warm and sweet character Benoit Blanc, sign me up for the series.
Noah Baumbach seems like he might be the perfect director to tackle the “unfilmable” Don DeLillo book “White Noise.” After all, most of the characters in his earlier films, like the warring parents in “The Squid and the Whale” or the endlessly neurotic Ben Stiller in “While We’re Young,” are verbose intellectuals, anxious about their status, and they all seem like they have read that 1985 book. Yet, Baumbach’s adaptation manages to be only two-thirds great, and I can use that exact measurement because it is divided into three sections.
Initially, Baumbach returns to the domestic sphere that is his sweet spot. Adam Driver plays a professor of Hitler studies and Greta Gerwig plays his wife, Babette. They are both divorced a few times over and live with their assorted children, and you could have watched an entire film just of their crosstalk, professional tribulations and cultural commentary. In fact, if you have ever seen another Baumbach film, you have watched that film.
With his two perfectly cast stars, Baumbach managed to wrangle the mouthfuls of weird, mannered dialogue in a way that made sense with the story throughout the film’s opening and its second part, the action sequence known as the “Airborne Toxic Event.” Then, he sort of lost control of the tone in the film’s final act, which features gunplay and a surreal dance sequence in a supermarket.
One extremely interesting facet of “White Noise”is how the disaster of the Airborne Toxic Event, a chemical spill that drives the main characters from their homes and threatens their lives, feels so powerfully resonant after the pandemic. It’s not just the face coverings people have to wear, but it is also DeLillo and Baumbach’s deft and piercing exploration of the collective human response to catastrophe. That novel is almost as prescient and uncanny as “The Simpsons.” It’s a fascinating film and in many ways a good one. Baumbach extended himself from his naturalistic personal style into more of a broad, satirical Coen brothers' zone, and it is exciting to see, even when it does not hit the mark.
“White Noise” and “Glass Onion” are currently streaming on Netflix.
New This Week
House Party
In this remix of the fan-favorite ’90s classic, aspiring club promoters and best buds Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads — and freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleaners — the pair needs a huge windfall to make their problems go away. In a “What the hell?” move, they decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, the site of their last cleaning job, which just happens to belong to none other than LeBron James. All multiplex theaters.
Plane
Pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Brodie can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. To rescue the passengers, Brodie will need Louis’s help and will learn there’s more to Louis than meets the eye. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Skinamarink
Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished, in this horror film popularized on TikTok. AMC Mobile 16.
The Devil Conspiracy
A powerful biotech company has breakthrough technology allowing them to clone history’s most influential people with just a few fragments of DNA. Behind this company is a cabal of Satanists that steals the shroud of Christ, putting them in possession of Jesus’s DNA. The clone will serve as the ultimate offering to the devil. Archangel Michael comes to Earth and will stop at nothing to end the Devil’s conspiracy. Wait, what? AMC Mobile 16, Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
