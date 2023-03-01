Mobilians should doff their collective hats to the National Geographic Society. The prestigious organization has really boosted local tourism through the heft they’ve added to the Africatown saga.
Since the initial rumors began that the slave ship Clotilda was discovered near the Mobile-Tensaw Delta’s Twelve Mile Island, the amicably abbreviated Nat Geo has employed exploration participation, cover stories in their renowned magazine and televised segments to make the tale known globally.
Their publicity boost continued when National Geographic UK recently tapped the Africatown Heritage House as one of the best new museums in the United States. It tops the list, in fact. The honor is a great boon, but naturally raises a question: How would Nat Geo know how good an unopened museum is?
Originally projected to premiere in June 2020, various delays pushed Heritage House’s opening to July 8, 2023. The History Museum of Mobile has handled the curatorial duties since the facility was first announced and their spokespeople say Nat Geo has maintained a presence all along.
When the idea of a museum was first announced, this columnist’s fertile imagination ran wild. I envisioned something on a cinematic scale, where visitors were immersed in 19th-century West African life, then brutal abduction. My mind’s eye saw a central darkened room where a few shipwreck artifacts ceded to a holographic rendition of the notorious schooner that rose ghost-like from the floor and astonished onlookers — hey, I said it was “cinematic.” At the least, a full-scale replica could be there.
While grand, my dream was an overreach. Its gargantuan price tag would be unavailable unless the fundraisers from the Equal Justice Initiative lent a hand. I recalled former University of South Alabama History Department Chair Michael Thomason’s appearance in Mobile’s 2002 tricentennial film — now available on YouTube — wherein he listed capital shortages as a historic issue in Mobile. The museum’s home page at clotilda.com listed the Mobile County Commission, the city of Mobile, the Alabama Historical Commission, the Alabama Power Foundation, the Daniel Foundation of Alabama, the Crampton Trust and the Alabama State Council on the Arts as financial partners.
Nat Geo’s imprimatur can lure visitors. However, what is essential to Africatown residents is an impact that does more than fill tour bus seats and corporately owned hotel rooms. And for the descendants of Clotilda’s shameful cargo, what matters is emotionally deeper and wider.
Size matters at Old Shell showplace
The admonition of “good things in small packages” is the dominant ethos at Innova Arts (1903 Old Shell Road) these days. It’s because the Midtown gallery across from the Dew Drop Inn will provide the venue space for the 12th annual Spanish Moss Miniature Show this month. The exhibit features drawings and paintings of no larger than 25 square inches (5-by-5 inches) rendered in excruciating detail. Its opening reception is March 3, 5-8 p.m.
Contemporary miniature painting history can be traced to the 7th century, when monks imbued manuscripts with graphic work and illustrative letters. The Latin word “miniare,” meaning to color with red lead, lent its root to the word “miniature.” Easily portable portrait miniatures gained greater popularity throughout the Renaissance and into the Enlightenment.
These modern renditions are so meticulous that shows have often encouraged viewers to bring magnifying glasses to take in the tiny craftwork. Mobile Arts Council actually supplied the magnifying glasses for an earlier rendition of the Spanish Moss show.
The show hosted by the Alabama Miniature Art Society will remain in place until March 31. Innova Arts’ regular business hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 251-510-0649 or email Shelley Ingersoll at innovaartsgallery@gmail.com.
Lit Fest at library in mid-March
Writers will converge on the Ben May Main Library (701 Government St.) on March 11 for the 2023 Mobile Literary Festival. The all-day affair runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and features a slate of panels and workshops that are free to the public. Award-winning authors and special guests will guide visitors through the ins and outs of memoir and nonfiction writing, children’s books, pitching, plotting and literary entrepreneurship. Former Alabama state poet laureate Sue Brannan Walker will host poetry readings during a brown bag lunch event. The Haunted Book Shop will have a pop-up shop available all day.
In truest Mobile fashion, the day closes out with a “Get Lit” party. The event is sponsored by the Mobile Public Library, The Haunted Book Shop and the Mobile Writers Guild.
The schedule and more are available on the event’s Facebook page, facebook.com/groups/MobileLiteraryFestival.
