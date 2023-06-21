One of the more transcendent surprises of my life came courtesy of Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s (MSO) next globally famous guest artist.
On a sunny October afternoon, I ambled into downtown’s old Scottish Rites Temple for an urban planner’s presentation and found cellist Yo-Yo Ma there.
Long story short, I sat 25 feet from him while he performed the prelude to Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major to a few dozen fortunate souls.
That was 2012, the last time Ma performed with MSO. Word flashed through the Azalea City in June that he leaps back to Mobile on Feb. 29, 2024, his fourth visit.
In 1981, Ma performed Prokofiev’s Sinfonia Concertante for Cello and Orchestra in Mobile with the New Orleans Philharmonic. Philippe Entremont conducted.
In 2005, Ma performed with MSO in Antonin Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in B Minor, Op. 104, plus expected encores. In 2012, Ma was featured on Robert Schumann’s Cello Concerto in A Minor, Op. 129, and John Williams’ Elegy for Cello and Orchestra.
In February, he will perform Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E Minor, Op. 85.
MSO also announced the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The Sept. 16 and 17 opener assembles rousing scores from “Star Wars,” “King Kong,” “Wonder Woman,” “The Incredibles” and more into a show tagged “Heroes and Villains.” Beethoven and Blue Jeans follows on Nov. 18 and 19, then there is the annual holiday concert on Dec. 16 and 17.
On Jan. 20 and 21, MSO blazes into Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite, then Duke Ellington’s jazz-informed River Suite before pianist Maxim Lando performs Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.
MSO follows Ma’s concert with Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto on March 9 and 10. Next comes the stirring strains of Mozart’s Requiem on April 6 and 7.
The May 18 and 19 season closer, A Latin Rhapsody, features Cuban keyboard phenomenon Aldo Lopez-Gavilán performing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”
Evening shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are 2:30 p.m. The Yo-Yo Ma concert gala is one night only.
Six-concert season memberships are $105-$432. Tickets for the Yo-Yo Ma gala go on sale Sept. 5, but can be purchased now with a membership. Prices range from $65-$249.
Tickets to individual performances, including the holiday concert, go on sale Aug. 1 for $20-$96. Memberships can be purchased online, by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the MSO box office (257 Dauphin St.). Yo-Yo Ma tickets must be purchased by phone.
