 Alexander Calder is best known for his modernist mobiles, where primary-colored abstract metal shapes inspired by natural objects like bird wings and flower petals hang in delicate balance to create kinetic sculptures. As the pieces slowly shifted, it emphasized the interplay with negative space over time as a key element in its composition.

Like a truly creative soul, though, Calder employed varied media for expression. The Mobile Museum of Art (MMoA) will introduce locals to one of his rarely seen textile pieces created in France in 1971, “Rasoir d’avion” (airplane razor), when it goes on display July 7 in the museum’s Friedman Gallery (4850 Museum Drive) in Langan Park.

