Alexander Calder is best known for his modernist mobiles, where primary-colored abstract metal shapes inspired by natural objects like bird wings and flower petals hang in delicate balance to create kinetic sculptures. As the pieces slowly shifted, it emphasized the interplay with negative space over time as a key element in its composition.
Like a truly creative soul, though, Calder employed varied media for expression. The Mobile Museum of Art (MMoA) will introduce locals to one of his rarely seen textile pieces created in France in 1971, “Rasoir d’avion” (airplane razor), when it goes on display July 7 in the museum’s Friedman Gallery (4850 Museum Drive) in Langan Park.
The exhibit is made possible by the American South Consortium, a multiyear partnership among MMoA, Montgomery’s Museum of Fine Arts, Connecticut’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art and South Carolina’s Columbia Museum of Art. The collaboration is part of the Art Bridges Cohort Program, made possible by a $2 million grant from the Art Bridges Foundation.
The project will launch in Spring 2023 and conclude in early 2026. The first phase (early 2023-24) features a series of Spotlight installations in which each partner museum presents a singular object from its collection to make the rounds. This format highlights the stories behind these great works through an in-depth presentation of their artistic, social and historic contexts. The second phase (2024-26) will be a larger, midsize exhibition shown at every venue.
The Calder tapestry is on loan from the Wadsworth. MMoA has made available to the group a large-scale abstract expressionist painting, “Distillate of the Past” (1958) by Dusti Bongé (1903-93), a prolific female modern artist from Mississippi.
Meanwhile, MMoA continues its Decades series and is continually accepting donations from private collections to complement artistic displays. They want any historical items Mobilians can loan — “This can be anything: postcards, stamps, silverware, etc.” — to go with the appropriate time period. They’re still taking contributions for the current 1900-19 display that runs through Thanksgiving, but if you have anything for the eras between 1920-39 or 1940-60, feel free to go ahead and let them know. Send a photo and brief description of your items to contact-us@mobilemuseumofart.com.
If you’ve read this paper for a while, you’ve caught plenty of word about the long-term archaeological digs taking place in the footprint of the upcoming Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge. Now you can get up close and personal with findings without having to weather the summer swelter at the 15 sites.
University of South Alabama archaeologist and Public Outreach Coordinator Rachel Hines will be the featured speaker at the History Museum of Mobile’s (111 S. Royal St.) July 12 Learning Lunch. In a recent phone chat, Hines said they have gathered artifacts and information going back for millennia. While the 3,000 artifacts at a Virginia Street location owned by multiple generations of the same family were covered by local media, new findings come to light all the time.
“Every time I give a talk, it’s like the most up-to-date information,” Hines said. “It's a double-edged sword of this project that makes it challenging to keep up with, but it’s really exciting to give people current research.”
For the unfamiliar, the land closer to the river isn’t always the longest inhabited. Marsh formerly occupied the lower areas between the river’s edge and the higher ground of Royal Street and farther from the bank. Before landfill, it was still used, though.
“At old ‘RV City,’ they discovered evidence that people farmed rice in the marsh. They found footprints of the workers from the rice paddies, workers that would have been probably enslaved,” Hines said.
A new finding gives evidence of inundations from historic hurricanes as swirling patterns and sudden increases in sandy content of strata show where storm surges flooded inland. Some of them might predate human habitation. They’ve employed a geoarchaeological method measuring optically stimulated luminescence wherein the electric charge of silica grains shows the last time they were in sunlight. It can render accurate ages back to 150,000 years.
“That's one way that we’re trying to date those hurricanes to see if we can see how old and how frequent they were before we have records for hurricanes in Mobile,” Hines said.
The event is free. Attendees are asked to bring a box lunch, while beverages are provided by the museum.
The special election for Mobile City Council District 6 will be held on Tuesday, July 25. The winner of the election and possible runoff on August 22, will replace Scott Jones who resigned earlier this year.
