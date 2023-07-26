So, 25 years goes fast. The annual Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival (GCEHJF) began life with a short July 1999 announcement of a Cooper Riverside Park concert and a cruise on the Cotton Blossom Riverboat. Since then, GCEHJF has expanded into nearly a week of performances, educational opportunities and varied art.

This year’s lineup includes a 25th anniversary gala. The swank affair unfolds Friday, July 28, 7 p.m., at the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.). They will present the Hosea London Jazz Music Education Award as musical performances by the Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp Orchestra and local ensemble Andrew Ayers and Friends are featured.

