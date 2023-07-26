So, 25 years goes fast. The annual Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival (GCEHJF) began life with a short July 1999 announcement of a Cooper Riverside Park concert and a cruise on the Cotton Blossom Riverboat. Since then, GCEHJF has expanded into nearly a week of performances, educational opportunities and varied art.
This year’s lineup includes a 25th anniversary gala. The swank affair unfolds Friday, July 28, 7 p.m., at the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.). They will present the Hosea London Jazz Music Education Award as musical performances by the Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp Orchestra and local ensemble Andrew Ayers and Friends are featured.
GCEHJF’s customary slate of events kicks off with An Evening of Poetry, July 27, 6 p.m., in Bernheim Hall at the Ben May Public Library (701 Government St.). It is hosted by Queen Black the Poetess, Ashley Waller. Admission is $10.
Then GCEHJF’s annual outdoor concert happens over the weekend, but with a location shift. Construction on the riverside means the stage will be erected in the Mobile Civic Center parking lot right behind the Civic Center’s theater, next to Claiborne Street. Saturday’s lineup features Kent Jordan, Myrna Clayton, Keep It Live, Mobile’s Excelsior Band, Zulu Tramps and Donald Harrison. On Sunday, centerstage will be occupied by Thad Wilson, Madoca and Friends, and Kim Scott.
Events start at 5:30 p.m. on both days. Entrance is $15 each day. Combo tickets covering the gala and both outdoor shows are available for $55.
This year’s GCEHJF Hall of Fame inductee is Dr. Joseph C. Mitchell, a longtime music education advocate who was one of the primary figures in GCEHJF during its first decade. This will be the first in a pair of coming honors for the former public school board member and state legislator; the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed will honor him with their Jazzalea Award in September.
When Katherine Willson died on July 11, Mobile’s arts realm lost a powerful member whose advocacy pushed Mobile Opera into national cognizance. The Baltimore native started as a volunteer, then served the organization for decades as director, officer, patron, contributor and its general manager for 25 years. Willson achieved accreditation from the National Endowment for the Arts, organized Mobile Opera’s modern form of the production company, and built educational programs as an inroad to strengthen community ties.
Current Mobile Opera Director Scott Wright noted her tutelage as vital. He said their reputation beyond local impact is her doing.
“Kathy was a leader in thinking big and as a result, Mobile Opera is known throughout the country and recognized internationally. We are known in the industry as a ‘good gig’ and we have helped to advance many outstanding careers,” Wright said in email.
Willson’s family asked memorial donations to be directed toward Mobile Opera’s Katherine S. Willson Voice Scholarship. The program offers competitive auditions for cash scholarships to Mobile Bay area university voice students and gives winners opportunities to appear on stage and at events with professional artists.
City seeks poet laureate
The city of Mobile is partnering with the Mobile Arts Council (MAC) and the Alabama State Council on the Arts in creating Mobile’s inaugural 2024-2025 Poet Laureate. MAC described the honorary position’s responsibilities as including “making local appearances, facilitating public and educational programs, and building advocacy and community through poetry.”
The position carries an honorarium of $5,000 and poems will be published by the city in a book made available during events. Additional funds will be available for materials and other approved costs associated with community engagement programs the poet laureate facilitates.
The poet laureate’s scope of work will include hosting three school workshops within Mobile city limits, participating in five city of Mobile events and composing three original poems for the city.
Applicants must be age 18 or older, reside in the city of Mobile at the time of application and for the duration of the appointment, demonstrate a track record of public presentation of original poetry, including in-person and/or online events and via websites and/or social media, and have the capacity and availability to attend periodic public events over the course of the two-year term.
Poets will be considered by a community review panel. Deadline for application is Oct. 1 by 11:59 p.m.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.