Harry Styles gives a natural, affecting performance as a closeted homosexual in 1950s England in “My Policeman.” As Tom Burgess, he is part of a tortured love triangle that includes Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson) and Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin of “The Crown”) as an unwitting cover for the illicit relationship between the two men. 

Stately, expansive cinematography sets the tone for a story that is told in flashbacks between the characters when they are young and just starting out in life, and in a somber contemporary setting. There, Gina McKee, Rupert Everett and Linus Roache play the trio, with Everett as a severely debilitated Patrick, who had a stroke. The flashback structure is somewhat confusing and somewhat contrived, and actually features the rather cheesy plot element of having Marion read Patrick’s diary from his time with Tom. 

