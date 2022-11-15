Harry Styles gives a natural, affecting performance as a closeted homosexual in 1950s England in “My Policeman.” As Tom Burgess, he is part of a tortured love triangle that includes Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson) and Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin of “The Crown”) as an unwitting cover for the illicit relationship between the two men.
Stately, expansive cinematography sets the tone for a story that is told in flashbacks between the characters when they are young and just starting out in life, and in a somber contemporary setting. There, Gina McKee, Rupert Everett and Linus Roache play the trio, with Everett as a severely debilitated Patrick, who had a stroke. The flashback structure is somewhat confusing and somewhat contrived, and actually features the rather cheesy plot element of having Marion read Patrick’s diary from his time with Tom.
This story does a good job of actually creating tension even though most of the story takes place in the past, and the revelations keep coming as the tale goes on, handily switching our allegiances around. The three main characters are victims of their times, and when Patrick and Tom are forced to deny their true feelings, everyone is hurt. Marion ends up being the most complex character of all.
Complicating details such as Tom’s lack of sophistication compared to museum curator Patrick and school teacher Marion act as red herrings for who might end up with who, or at least make it believable that those around them are unsuspecting of the true nature of their relationships. But the film is also full of tiny moments when minor characters give us a little glimpse of realization. Marion has a much less naive female friend who tells us with her eyes that she knows what’s up, while Patrick has a female co-worker who knows to alert him to the presence of a “handsome copper.”
The plot somehow manages to steer clear of melodrama despite the high stakes, significant betrayals and forbidden love on display. If anything, it is too understated at times, and the contemporary scenes tend to drag a bit, especially compared to the more charmingly costumed scenes of the past. Of course, it was the conditions of the past that were actually constrained, and while those scenes are more visually romantic, they are ironically contrasted with contemporary times, when time and illness have ravaged the bodies that are now more free socially.
I was expecting a major disaster of a performance from pop idol Harry Styles based on the negative reviews, and now that I have seen “My Policeman,” I am honestly baffled by the reaction. I’m not sure Harry Styles specifically needs my support, but in this case, he has it; reviewers keep calling attention to his lack of experience, but I thought it worked perfectly with his character. He is an object of desire for Marion and Patrick, and he is less manipulative than they are. Styles’ face is open and compelling and when he seemed unsure or uneasy onscreen, I saw it as his character, not pop star Harry Styles failing as an actor. People complaining must be big “Ted Lasso” fans maybe. I honestly don’t think reviewers always watch the entire film; sometimes I notice slight factual errors and it seems like they just read the press release, adopted a particular stance of opinion and filed their story.
At any rate, “My Policeman” is a slightly slow but entirely dramatic and moving period piece, a tragic love story where no one really wins. Six capable actors told us a sad and complicated tale full of difficult and often wrong choices. It is an unusual story in how it doles out the heroism and villainy, and it had plenty of unexpected and memorable moments. It’s certainly worth checking out, but be aware that there is some fairly graphic and lengthy (zing!) nudity, so choose your viewing companions carefully to avoid embarrassment.
“My Policeman” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
