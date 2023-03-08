(L to R) Casey Metcalfe as Marlon, James Day Keith as Benny, Woody Harrelson as Marcus, Ashton Gunning as Cody, and Tom Sinclair as Blair in director Bobby Farrelly's CHAMPIONS, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Focus Features
I didn’t realize I was looking for a family movie like “We Have a Ghost” until I found it; it fills a void that is for kids but not animated, but is still (barely!) watchable by adults.
David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) stars as the ghost, a sad sack who wears a bowling shirt and haunts a house that Anthony Mackie (“The Avengers”) and his family buy. Youngest son Kevin (Jahi Di’allo Winston) is sensitive and withdrawn and, by the rules of haunted house movies, the ghost first appears to him.
The film’s young stars more than hold their own alongside the more famous adults. Harbour brings a level of commitment that one usually sees in someone reading a bedtime story to their kids, by which I mean, not very much. Harbour is a charming, likable guy who certainly made his Hopper character a standout, but that is largely missing from his turn as Ernest the ghost. For one thing, Ernest the ghost cannot talk, which enables the film to keep his story a mystery but also makes him kind of boring and unfocused.
Fortunately, the film gives most of the screen time to Kevin and his dynamic female neighbor, (Kat Conner Sterling). Their chemistry together transcends some of the more generic aspects of their characters. Sterling starts out as your standard Manic Pixie Dream Girl type, but the actress brings her to life throughout her adventures with co-star Winston.
My main complaint is that all these developments take too darn long. Eventually, me and my 11-year-old co-reviewer came to care about Ernest; my son turned to me about halfway through and said, “I hope nothing bad happens to this ghost.” Well, sure. But only after we were subjected to what felt like an awful lot of exposition that amounted to very little.
Kevin’s family gain a huge social media following when they post videos of their ghost. This takes up a lot of the film’s scenes but ends up not meaning very much to the real story. We eventually find out what happened to Ernest, and it is like a whole additional movie. We never needed the social media stuff. If only the haunted family had been aware of the ghost, most of the important plot points would have stayed the same. The words “going viral” do not have to appear in every contemporary film.
And speaking of compulsory appearances in every contemporary entertainment, I must warn Jennifer Coolidge fans that she is, alas, only in a couple of scenes. She portrays Judy Romano, host of a cable program about ghosts, who comes to meet Ernest and then is, inexplicably, surprised by his appearance. In that one instance, the movie decides to make Ernest scary; there is not a lot of adherence to the film’s internal logic or rules of existence. Works of fiction can invent their own rules, but it works a lot better if the characters follow those rules.
“We Have a Ghost” is full of some filler, then it ends up being overly long. It seemed like somewhere along the lines the writers had to beef up the material, but then there is also a more compelling, real plot toward the end. Apparently, this is based on a short story from 2017 by Geoff Manaugh, and I can see how this film might be indicative of source material with additional ideas shoehorned in.
Still, for the intended audience, which is kids who are watching and parents who are cooking dinner/texting/dozing off nearby, “We Have a Ghost” is fun enough, emotional enough and enough like “Beetlejuice” and “Ghostbusters” to make it worth watching. It’s kind of a waste of David Harbour, who usually loves to give us schlubs to love, but he doesn’t get to talk. It introduces several young actors to watch for in the future.
“We Have a Ghost” is now streaming on Netflix.
New This Week
65
After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth — 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Champions
Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined. All multiplex theaters, Crescent Theater.
Scream VI
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage. All multiplex theaters.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
