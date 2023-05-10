Just over a century ago, George M. Cohan’s story was at its apex. What followed was an illustration on the tremulous nature of celebrity.
Born into a vaudeville family, Cohan rose from stage work to music and script composition, then reshaped the American musical theater structure. He broke from the European-style operettas of the late 19th century and presented musical comedy in a brash style driven by American vernacular.
Between 1901 and 1940, Cohan appeared in 87 Broadway shows, 50 of those from 1904 to 1920. He composed 23 of them and sometimes produced, directed and starred in the same production.
Cohan was renowned for closing shows with crowd-stirring, patriotic tunes like “You’re A Grand Old Flag” that earned nationwide fame. Amidst World War I, he penned the singular tune forever synonymous with the war effort: “Over There.”
At loggerheads with the Actors’ Equity Association over a 1919 strike, Cohan’s career suffered even though he was a founding member of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). Stage roles waned.
Cohan’s reluctance to embrace technological change didn’t help. Broadway was confined to one city, but motion pictures could bring entertainers into every town with a silver screen. That meant silent film stars vaulted into mainstream America throughout the 1920s. When sound came to the movies in 1927, it was another former vaudevillian, Al Jolson, who eagerly rode the innovation to superstardom.
Cohan’s myopic hubris rejected offers to employ the new medium. He was “the man who built Broadway” and felt his type of “pizzazz” couldn’t be conveyed through movies. His star’s luster faded.
Rising global tension and the need for patriotism rescued Cohan’s fortunes. In 1940, he was awarded a congressional gold medal for boosting World War I morale, the first time an artist was honored with such.
When world war reignited, Cohan’s zeal was pressed into service. His biopic, “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” premiered in 1942 some six months before Cohan’s death at age 64.
In 1959, Cohan’s statue was dedicated on Broadway. It still stands.
Michael Stewart and John and Francine Pascal composed a new Broadway musical, “George M!,” as homage to Cohan’s legacy. Mary Cohan made lyrical and musical revisions and it premiered during tumultuous 1968.
Chickasaw Civic Theatre (CCT) will bring this foundational American performance artist to life with their production of “George M!” from May 12-28 at Lola Phillips Playhouse (801 Iroquois St.). It’s directed by Nedra Bloom, with Chris Nemec as musical director and choreography by Rebekah Howard.
Sean Dudley is in the title role. Appropriately enough for his character, Dudley directed and acted in the previous CCT production, “Is He Dead?” Stage veteran and Mobile Arts Council staffer Sydney Cramer plays Josie Cohan, while Steve Alsip and Stacey Driskell play their parents. Rebekah Howard and CCT newcomer Holly Moore play George’s wives.
Curtain is 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday matinee is 2 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for seniors, students and active military.
For more information, go to cctshows.com.
Multimedia festival opens in May
The Jazz Arts Writers South (JAWS) Festival launches its second incarnation on May 11, at 6 p.m., with a meet-and-greet reception in the Rodning Gallery of the University of South Alabama’s Marx Library (5901 USA Drive N.). The Jazz Studio will perform.
Visual art by Devlin Wilson and young artists from the Boys and Girls Clubs and ACCEL Academy will hang in the gallery. Elsewhere on campus, work by Rick Diamond, Angelina Stevens, Margaret Richie, Jason Irvin and the late Joaquin Holloway will be featured.
The coming weeks include painting, poetry and several concerts. All are free, except for a May 28 tribute to recently departed jazz giant Wayne Shorter by the Mohummed-Rafee Shakir Quartet. Entrance to that show is $15. JAWS Fest culminates with a June 29 reception at the Marx Library.
For more info, go to Eventbrite and search “JAWS Fest.”
Ballet academy goes al fresco indoors
It’s a little late in the year for a springtime stroll — our summer starts about now — but Classical Ballet of Mobile is opting to do so indoors. The 6-year-old company will stage “Dance Dans le Jardin” on May 20, 2 p.m., at Murphy High School’s Lois J. Delaney Auditorium (100 S. Carlen St.).
The production employs music from the opera “Faust,” the lyric ballet “Walpurgis Night” and the ballets “Don Quixote” and “Le Corsaire.” Each of the excerpts is built around a conceptual garden, be it in a palace or a wild May Day celebration.
Tickets are on sale at classicalballetmobile.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.