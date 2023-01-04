Age 15 seems like a time for naivete and idealism. But for those hunted down and mortally threatened by hatred, like Anne Frank and Emmett Till, more mature and worldly perspectives could prevail. What aspects of life might those victims relinquish, what might they cherish?
That’s what Janet Langhart Cohen explored in her one-act play “Anne and Emmett,” a story built around an imagined conversation between the pair of tragic teens. Mobilians will get to eavesdrop on their chat when the Joe Jefferson Players (11 S. Carlen St.) stage the show for a brief Jan. 13-15 run.
The dialogue was born from rebellion. Following the publication of Cohen’s memoir, “From Rage To Reason: My Life In Two Americas” — she is a Black Chicagoan who married a White Clinton Cabinet member — someone questioned the author’s confrontation of racism. Cohen felt she was being told to “go back in [her] closet and shut up. It’ll pass. Get over it.” As defiance, she concocted the stage play.
In the drama, Frank and Till meet in a nebulous realm created whenever the living remember them. The pair compare notes. Both are nearly the same age; Till died at 14. Both were murdered for something beyond their control. Both were ghettoized.
While Till had skin tone to brand him, Frank wore mandated badges. Sadly, both were touched by the worst parts of American culture. The Nazis openly admired and emulated the Jim Crow South in crafting their treatment of Jews. Till was murdered in the Jim Crow South, just 10 years after Frank died in the Nazis’ Bergen-Belsen prison camp.
The play’s 2009 debut at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum validated Cohen’s impetus for creating it. The premiere was delayed when a White supremacist and Holocaust denier killed a Black security guard at the museum.
In early promotional appearances for the play, Cohen’s commentary often focused on progress she has seen since the play’s characters were alive. More recently, her interviews have taken a cloudier tone. She compares Till to victims whose names rang in contemporary news.
“They thought this only happened in the days of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. It’s still happening. It’s the same old, same old,” she told the Indianapolis Star.
However, like Frank’s written determination to cling to humanity’s basic goodness, Cohen wove hope’s glimmer into her play’s opening lines.
“The struggle between good and evil has been with us a long time and it’s not likely to be going away anytime soon,” she wrote. “But I’ve got to think if we remember the past and some of the truly evil things we failed to stop, then maybe the good in us has a decent chance to survive.”
Running close to 90 minutes, “Anne and Emmett” is minimal in both aesthetic and size, with a cast of just five. Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2 p.m.
The Merz Trio’s approach to the classical music realm is uncommon. Pianist Lee Dionne earned a degree in literature before settling on musical performance. Violinist Brigid Coleridge folds her experiences as an actor and theatrical director into the trio’s appearances. Cellist Julia Yang is noted for her emotional virtuosity, touring as a principal with the New World Symphony and performing under conductors like Michael Tilson Thomas, Susanna Malkki, John Adams and Leonard Slatkin.
Constantly probing for new approaches, the trio mix nontraditional elements to stir insight for their audiences. A performance might include a member standing to deliver dramatic lines from Shakespeare, or a dancer onstage. They’ve combined efforts with chef David Bouley, videographer Chris Kitchen and Sandglass Puppet Theater looking for pure artistic revelation.
“You want everything about the experience to be memorable for the audience,” Dionne told a Yale news reporter in 2019.
Mobile Chamber Music will host the vibrant ensemble on Jan. 15, 3 p.m., in the Recital Hall of the University of South Alabama’s Laidlaw Performing Arts Center (5751 USA S. Drive). While their program is heavy on the traditional composers — Rachmaninoff, Shostakovich, Brahms — distinctive approaches are present within the harmonies of Alban Berg and the idiosyncratic Alma Mahler. The concluding Brahms work is emphasized for its tone and texture, something apart from the more customary approaches to his music.
Single tickets are $25, $12 for students with ID. For more information, call 251-633-8840 or go to mobilechambermusic.org.
