Age 15 seems like a time for naivete and idealism. But for those hunted down and mortally threatened by hatred, like Anne Frank and Emmett Till, more mature and worldly perspectives could prevail. What aspects of life might those victims relinquish, what might they cherish?

That’s what Janet Langhart Cohen explored in her one-act play “Anne and Emmett,” a story built around an imagined conversation between the pair of tragic teens. Mobilians will get to eavesdrop on their chat when the Joe Jefferson Players (11 S. Carlen St.) stage the show for a brief Jan. 13-15 run.

