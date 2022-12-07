Muggier weather aside, the holiday season is in full force. The proof arrives to downtown stages in unison.
Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) mixes artistic mediums for their Dec. 10 and 11 Christmas concerts at the Saenger Theatre (6. S. Joachim St.). The show tabbed “A Cinematic Christmas” is filled with classic holiday tunes from the silver screen. There’s a special guest — vocalist Holly Payne —– featured in a regional bent.
“Three of the songs are from an Alabama native — the Birmingham-born composer and lyricist Hugh Martin,” MSO Music Director Scott Speck said in a press release. “None are more celebrated than the one Judy Garland made famous in the film ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ — ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.’”
Martin’s iconic Christmas hit was recorded by artists from Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald to Christina Aguilera and Twisted Sister. The Southside Birmingham cottage where Martin composed the holiday standard is a Magic City historic site.
Saturday’s show is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20-$89. Student tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 251-432-2010, or at the MSO box office (257 Dauphin St.). More details are available at mobilesymphony.org.
Nearly simultaneously, Mobile Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at the Mobile Civic Center Theater (401 Civic Center Drive). If you want to see it, then hustle. Mobile Ballet personnel say shows are nearly sold out. Tickets run $35-$50 with rates for students, children and military.
The Saturday shows are at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m.
More details are available at mobileballet.org.
Haunted book signing for ArtWalk
A pair of enterprising local authors will be signing books at the Haunted Book Shop (9 S. Joachim St.), 6-8 p.m., during the Dec. 7 LoDa ArtWalk.
Jodie Cain Smith will have her “100 Things To Do in Mobile Before You Die” on hand. Smith won a 2022 Page Turner Award for her work “Bayou Cresting: The Wanting Women of Huet Pointe.”
Amy Delcambre’s “Secret History of Mobile” is her latest addition to a long resume that includes not only other travel books but also a couple of novels. It delivers local knowledge, apocryphal to empirical, with storytelling panache.
Signed copies of these books would make great gifts, especially to far-flung loved ones. Little builds tourism like mystique.
Bookstores are abundant gift-hunting territory. Few presents can be tailored to the recipient’s personality like books, so selection becomes reflection of what you perceive and value in the giftee.
Sticky landmark art arises
Artists Michael Townsend and Leah Smith are creating a massive Tape Art piece on the outside of the Temple Downtown. Over the last 33 years, Tape Art has created over 500 murals (40-by-40 feet or larger) and thousands of smaller drawings around the globe. While in Mobile, they will film a documentary about this work.
Mobile Arts Council sponsors a free Artist Talk and Demonstration on Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m., at the Temple Downtown. Registration is online at mobilearts.org.
The Tape Art mural was started Dec. 3 and is scheduled for completion on Dec. 10. It will be removed within 24 hours of completion.
Africatown stage saga holds auditions
A Clotilda Descendants Association-commissioned project holds auditions on Dec. 8 for a production of Terrence Spivey’s “An Ocean in My Bones.” The show will be staged in early February.
Of the 15 roles, a dozen are Black females, five of them as central characters. Up to eight are dancers. Two roles are middle-aged White men.
Those auditioning should have a 2-to-3-minute monologue prepared. Email headshots, resume, monologue and movement video to aclotildaplay@gmail.com for an appointment. If you can’t make Dec. 8, you can email audition info to the address. Please type “2023 Ocean Auditions Headshot, Resume or Video” into the subject line.
Tryouts will be held at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church (1161 Michigan Ave.), 6-9 p.m. Performance will be at Africatown’s Mobile County Training School on Feb. 4 and 5, 2 p.m.
A press release said Spivey was a New York City actor and director who appeared in soaps, music videos and Off-Off-Broadway. He became artistic director for Cleveland’s historical Karamu House, the nation’s oldest Black theatre. Spivey served on the board of the Community Partnership for Arts and Culture and was a member of the National Theatre Conference. He is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and Dramatist Guild and has been featured in Ebony, Backstage, Artists and Influence, and a PBS documentary.
For further information or questions, contact stage manager Courtney Oworu at 251-289-8391 or email mrscoworu@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.