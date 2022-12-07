A CINEMATIC CHRISTMAS

A CINEMATIC CHRISTMAS

Muggier weather aside, the holiday season is in full force. The proof arrives to downtown stages in unison.

Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) mixes artistic mediums for their Dec. 10 and 11 Christmas concerts at the Saenger Theatre (6. S. Joachim St.). The show tabbed “A Cinematic Christmas” is filled with classic holiday tunes from the silver screen. There’s a special guest — vocalist Holly Payne —– featured in a regional bent.

