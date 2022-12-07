The story of road building in Alabama often seems one of two steps forward, one step back, even when things are going well. Professor Martin T. Olliff examines this story from its beginnings in the late 19th century to the eve of The Great Depression. He skillfully puts it all in the context of the state’s politics, which seem to have changed little since the early 20th century.
Not everyone wanted all-weather roads, but those who did wanted someone else to pay for them. Did we want farm-to-market roads or long-distance highways? Alabama did virtually nothing to supplement Native American trails that predated the state itself. These trails meandered, washed out in the rains and were good for little beyond foot traffic.
Some farmers marketed their crops by wagon or riverboat if they lived near enough to a river landing. Even as late as 1875 most farmers were subsistence farmers; they consumed what they grew. They had very little cash and were wary of anything that might raise taxes. They also saw that farmers would be forced to maintain roads near their property for three or more days every year for no pay. These were people who had not traveled and did not plan to do so.
In the state’s towns and cities, there were small groups of middle-class people who did want to travel short distances. They had a horse or later a bicycle, but given the state’s rural roads, they could do little riding in the countryside. These would be the supporters of good roads, especially in North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley. These folks lived in a world of organizations, church and civic bodies, so joining a group that supported road improvement was quite normal. But once in, what were they going to do? Roads were very expensive and Alabama was very poor. So the recurring theme presented itself. There was one entity with money — the federal government. How to get its attention?
Alabama was by no means the only state with a Good Roads Movement, and in the last decades of the 19th century, this progressive movement stood out in sharp contrast to the uneducated rural population and the cotton plantation owner. This movement was seen as a progressive movement and even if it was racist, its leaders were thought not to be. Washington was cautiously hopeful.
Back in Alabama, “Pathfinder Tours” of a small number of cars set out to explore possible road routes between towns and cities. These excursions were dangerous as there were no roads but the automobilists, as they were known, persevered. They wrote stories that were published in newspapers across the state about their adventures. These were widely read and they became something of hometown heroes for their exploits. Even when they found roads, the roads were subject to floods, erosion and mud. There was no heavy equipment for maintenance; it was done by hand by country people compelled to do so by county governments who did not know how to care for roads they did not want.
By the early years of the 20th century, the Good Roads Movement began to focus on long-distance highways, which the federal government preferred over farm-to-market projects. The state government did, too, if Washington paid most of the costs. The federal government agreed, if it could set standards for construction and routing of the roads. Also, there was a new player in the game after 1908: the Ford Model T. Cheap and reliable, it spread across the state and in doing so, made the Good Roads Movement widely popular in Alabama and everywhere else. Now the state’s road network was very important.
Good Roads Movement branches were established across Alabama. Even the railroads supported building farm-to-market roads to increase freight brought to and from its stations. More farmers saw the economic benefits of all-weather roads. Rural isolation would be diminished. The postal service could reach people who had never received mail before. Schools would be more accessible. Politicians increased their support.
John Bankhead, who had been an early supporter of the Good Roads Movement, got more money for Alabama road projects from the federal government and after World War I, got surplus heavy equipment sent to the state. He continued his active support until his sudden death in Washington in 1920. The tunnel under the Mobile River is named for him and honors his work to create a road network in the state.
Big Jim Folsom paved the roads the Good Roads Movement and the state built after World War II. The Good Roads Movement expired during the Great Depression as road construction and maintenance became the state’s largest task, which it still is, and one which it cannot do without federal grants.
There were many leaders in the Good Roads Movement in Alabama. Bankhead and John Asa Roundtree worked together for many years. Alma Rittenberry from Birmingham was probably the best stump speaker, but she also was a skilled driver. In the days before there were roads, she amazed her colleagues with her driving ability. John Craft from Mobile was a long-serving leader on the first Alabama Highway Commission. Helen Keller’s half-brother, William Keller, was the first state highway engineer, serving from 1911 until he died in 1925. Governor Emmet O’Neal (1911-15) was the first governor to support road construction. He was followed by Thomas Kilby (1919-23) and Bibb Graves (1927-31, 1935-39). Other governors supported the Highway Department but perhaps with less enthusiasm.
Professor Olliff writes very well, telling the story of the progressive movement and its leaders with considerable talent. By the onset of the Great Depression, the state had moved a long way from the days of Native American trails. His command of the subject and his writing skill makes “Getting Out of the Mud” the sort of history we rarely see and will always miss. The footnotes, bibliography and index are certainly very good and the book ends on the high note of his scholarship and narrative skill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.