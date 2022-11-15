Our gardening efforts welcome us into the corporeal world of edible plants and flower gardens. Our landscaping challenge is to not only welcome family, friends and neighbors, but to also welcome wildlife. Therefore, when we set out to design a landscape, we need to be mindful that our results should appeal to humans and wildlife.

Attracting wildlife supports conservation, increases property value, provides educational benefits for our families and contributes to a sense of wellbeing. Take a quiet moment to sit, listen, and observe wildlife either as birdsong, bees buzzing around a flower, or if you are lucky, sighting a mother nurturing her young.

