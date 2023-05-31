I had a chat with an old friend last week about a mutual, powerful, seemingly random craving for movie theater popcorn. After what you can surely imagine was a scientific discussion into the reasons for this, we determined it was the season; the arrival of summer sends you mentally into a movie theater, hunkered down in freezing cold A/C with an obscenely gigantic tub of buttered popcorn and a bucket of fountain soda. When you picture yourself there, what movie are you watching? In my mind, I am seeing the first “Jurassic Park.”
The 1993 Steven Spielberg film is the quintessential summer blockbuster from my childhood and it’s one of those movies where I can recall, not just the film itself, but the experience of watching it for the first time. I vividly remember all the hoopla surrounding it — the commercials that made use of the quivering water that signaled the dinosaurs’ footsteps, the coveted McDonald’s glassware we collected.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Alabama House has sent a bill to the Senate that would increase the cut off on lodging, sales and use tax rebates on films from $20 million to $50 million. The incentives have brought film companies flocking to the state and have resulting in movies, such as "About My Father" and others to film on location in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.