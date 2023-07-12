If there’s anything we could stand at this time of year, it is some kind of cool down. One local arts organization can’t deliver it meteorologically, so they’re aiming for the mental equivalent.
The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) will celebrate Christmas in July for their monthly shindig on July 24 with sounds linked to Azalea City Yuletide. Drummer John Milham will join forces with pianist Chris Spies and bassist Chris Severin to conjure colder climes via composer Vince Guaraldi’s beloved soundtrack for “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” To complete the effect, free ice cream from Cammie’s Old Dutch will be available.
Milham and friends have become experts in the Guaraldi work after staging a live version concert each December since 2009. Normally staged in larger venues like the Saenger Theatre, this MOJO rendition provides aficionados the opportunity to connect with the performance in an intimate setting perfect for the symbiosis vital to improvisational art.
The show gets underway at 6:30 p.m. at Club 601@The Elks (601 State St.), a cozy room often compared to speakeasies from a century ago. The historic venue adjacent to Dunbar Performing Arts School has ample parking and security.
Entrance is $15, $10 for MOJO members. Drawings for door prizes and cash will take place.
A cash bar and light food service will be available.
