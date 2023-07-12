Untitled design - 6

The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (via mojojazz.org)

If there’s anything we could stand at this time of year, it is some kind of cool down. One local arts organization can’t deliver it meteorologically, so they’re aiming for the mental equivalent.

The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) will celebrate Christmas in July for their monthly shindig on July 24 with sounds linked to Azalea City Yuletide. Drummer John Milham will join forces with pianist Chris Spies and bassist Chris Severin to conjure colder climes via composer Vince Guaraldi’s beloved soundtrack for “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” To complete the effect, free ice cream from Cammie’s Old Dutch will be available.

Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com

