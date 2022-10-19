Inspiration is rooted in the mysterious. More than a dry math equation — this plus that equals the other — creativity bears a nebulous aspect hard to quantify.
For artist Jon Flannagan, inspiration courses through his bloodline. He described his father as an artist, a Renaissance man who followed his muse in paint, etching and woodwork after finishing his standard workdays with the Mobile Housing Authority. Naturally, the younger Flannagan was “painting, drawing and doodling” since childhood.
Flannagan discovered how to both build skills and monetize his passion when the owner of a Florida spiritual shop suggested he work with clairvoyants throughout the Southeast region. Working under the pseudonym, Silas Alexander, the artist would sit in a room with a psychic and their paying customer, then commit to canvas a visual representation of what came to mind.
“Sometimes there was stuff on a table — candelabras, candle sticks, objects or bowls of fruit — or sometimes it was just clean,” Flannagan said. “Another time I painted a tree chopped down with the axe in it and the table being constructed with the wood from that tree, and inside the tree trunk was growing a new tree that was bearing fruit.”
He worked in acrylic and often finished within “10 to 15 minutes.” The clairvoyant would then interpret the painting for the customer as they might tea leaves or tarot cards. The customer would naturally buy the painting as it was personal to their session.
Flannagan found motivation in local culture. His Mardi Gras-themed pieces were displayed at the Mobile Carnival Museum and the now-closed Truman’s diner. He executed work for Mardi Gras organizations.
His adoption of a one-eyed shelter dog spurred the creation of a children’s book, “Basil’s Big Day,” published by Newman Springs Publishing in 2019. The illustrated tale explored the pup’s life on the streets, in the shelter and making friends.
A DIY creative who stretched his own canvases and created paints from discarded pastel chalk, Flannagan’s current business venture was a legacy of sorts, too. His father’s sudden death just a couple of years into retirement left the son to deal with the loss. The family artistic yen emerged when the elder Flannagan’s cremains arrived.
“When I saw his ashes, it reminded me of the powder for my paint. I just mixed his ashes with water and painted his portrait out of straight ash and water,” Flannagan said.
Word emerged about his experiment and commissions followed. A smattering of the cremains paintings shows a panoply of subjects, pets, cultural symbols, portraits and more. A 24-by-36-inch depiction of the aurora borealis was his largest cremains-laden work.
Flannagan doesn’t need much ash for the art. The standard amount is roughly a cup, typically less than a 10th of what results from cremation.
“[The amount] also depends on if they want to see the cremains in the work, or feel and see its texture,” Flannagan said.
The artist can mix the ash with watercolor or acrylics, in addition to using just ash and water. Flannagan has now built a website for the growing demand, “From Ashes To Brush,” where a gallery, contact information and personalized quotes are available. He said business is healthy.
“I always thought there could be a market for this but thought I would have to be in a larger town,” Flannagan said. “Then I realized if I didn’t really go for it, I would regret it.”
Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in the 2021 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards, and has been published in Miami’s ARTPULSE, The Planetarian, The New Republic, and The Daily Beast.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.