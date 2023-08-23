Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley

 Dana Hawley/Lionsgate

Every performance in “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is vividly, heartbreakingly real and true, and this vivacious adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic 1970 young adult novel rises to the level of its cherished source material.

Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams star as Margaret and her mother, and together and independently, they absolutely come alive. 

