Every performance in “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is vividly, heartbreakingly real and true, and this vivacious adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic 1970 young adult novel rises to the level of its cherished source material.
Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams star as Margaret and her mother, and together and independently, they absolutely come alive.
Margaret is a sixth-grade girl who is dismayed when her father (Benny Safdie) gets a promotion that takes the family from New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey; the biggest loss is she has to leave behind her beloved paternal grandmother, Sylvia, played to the hilt by Kathy Bates. Bates makes Sylvia the ultimate fun, vibrant grandma, the kind who takes you to Broadway shows and Florida.
Grandma Sylvia also, without Margaret’s parents’ permission, takes Margaret to Temple, because, one of the central conflicts of the story and that which gives the film its title, is she is being raised religion-free in her mixed-faith household. That is just one of the complex questions about growing up that this film tackles with verve, humor and emotion.
While Margaret’s religious questions give the story an important arc, her girlhood experiences resonated even more strongly with me. From the moment she arrives in her new neighborhood, a neighbor of the same age explodes into her life. As Nancy Wheeler, young actress Elle Graham was a little force of nature. Which is appropriate, since forces of nature, specifically puberty and its attendant adventures, are her obsession. She allows Margaret into her “club,” where they feverishly monitor crushes, bust development, bra purchases and the onset of menstruation. The actresses brilliantly show us how perilously this club swings between a meaningful and important sisterhood, and a bullying competition.
I cannot say enough about the child actors in this film. The competitive girls, the awkward boys, the cute boys — everyone is there, and an especially compelling character is one statuesque young lady who “blossomed” early and is simultaneously reviled and revered for her body. Margaret’s intelligence and perceptiveness are always at the center of the film, and we see all these situations through her eyes.
As tender and poignant as the young characters are, the parents are given attention and understanding, too. McAdams plays so much more than a mom here; she is a fully realized woman, acting and thinking as a mother, a daughter, a wife and — wait for it — a person herself. Her marriage to a Jewish man ended her relationship with her parents and their reintroduction into her life brings Margaret’s religious journey to a crescendo. McAdams is so warm and funny in this, her face is so open and expressive, and the fullness of her own character enhances every aspect of the story. The film’s 1970s setting is just one more lovely and nostalgic layer, from the costumes to the furniture to the soundtrack.
Judy Blume rejected many offers to allow an adaptation of her book in the decades since its publication, but finally, writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig got the chance to bring the story to the screen. Her previous film, “The Edge of Seventeen,” displayed a keen, nuanced understanding of young femininity, and perhaps that’s what clinched this deal, which has given us a movie as close to worthy of its novel as you can get. I have nothing critical to say about “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” It was kind of perfect. Every character was well-written, and every performance was believable. The story felt important, but it never felt like a lesson or a soapbox. It felt like life.
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is currently available to rent/stream.
New This Week
Gran Turismo
“Gran Turismo” is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs — a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour) and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. “Gran Turismo” is an inspiring, thrilling and action-packed story that proves nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Retribution
An American businessman (Liam Neeson) must follow a series of orders after learning his car is wired to explode. AMC Mobile 16.
The Hill
Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas, young Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His stern, pastor father (Dennis Quaid) discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher. But as a young man, Rickey (Colin Ford) becomes a baseball phenomenon. His desire to participate in a try-out for a legendary Major League scout divides the family and threatens Rickey’s dream of playing professional baseball. AMC Mobile 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.