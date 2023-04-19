mario-1.jpg

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a candy-colored adventure through the fabulous landscapes of the various iterations of the popular, legendary video game. It is an unusually innocent and sincere kids’ movie, devoid of irony and full of only the most straightforward jokes and gags. It is loaded with satisfying visual references to the world of the games. 

The film starts in the human world of Brooklyn where brothers Mario and Luigi run their own beleaguered plumbing business. This soon takes them to an underground room full of pipes, which shoots them magically into the world of the “Super Mario” games; Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom, while Luigi shoots into the sinister, dark Bowser’s Kingdom where the Koopa (Jack Black) ruthlessly rules while planning further domination. His nefarious plans include marrying Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and destroying her peaceful Mushroom Kingdom if she does not accept him.

