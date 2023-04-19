“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a candy-colored adventure through the fabulous landscapes of the various iterations of the popular, legendary video game. It is an unusually innocent and sincere kids’ movie, devoid of irony and full of only the most straightforward jokes and gags. It is loaded with satisfying visual references to the world of the games.
The film starts in the human world of Brooklyn where brothers Mario and Luigi run their own beleaguered plumbing business. This soon takes them to an underground room full of pipes, which shoots them magically into the world of the “Super Mario” games; Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom, while Luigi shoots into the sinister, dark Bowser’s Kingdom where the Koopa (Jack Black) ruthlessly rules while planning further domination. His nefarious plans include marrying Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and destroying her peaceful Mushroom Kingdom if she does not accept him.
If you have seen the previews and wondered how the filmmakers managed to take flat video game characters and imbue them with realistic, interesting motivations and feelings, well that is an easy one to answer. They didn’t. I have watched a lot of TV cartoons and animated films over the years and the trend has certainly been to flesh these things out making them more sophisticated and complex so the cartoons work on more than one level. There’s the straightforward kiddie adventure, but then there is a level of humor, and I don’t mean inappropriate innuendo that’s “over the head” of kids necessarily, although that happens also.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” only operates on one plane, much like the earliest versions of the games themselves, where a blocky little Mario just ran in one direction on a fairly simple and clear-cut mission. In this film, that’s what happens, too. Mario has to save Luigi. Mario tries to save Luigi. Princess Peach helps him. She is nice and capable. This is one of the more basic kids’ movies I have seen since my kids graduated from the absolutely littlest kid entertainment stage. Compared to “The Lego Movie” for example, another movie based on a toy voiced by Chris Pratt, it was fairly basic.
I would think, with the decades of fans of “Super Mario,” spanning generations, this would have been a prime property for the Gen X fan service to which I have become accustomed since I started ingesting stuff made by people my age for people my age, who have kids. But weirdly, the story and characters were extremely straightforward. There was no snark or irony at all.
There was tons of fun, lots of action and plenty of humor. Seth Rogen was particularly well cast as Donkey Kong and seeing Donkey Kong animated with Rogen’s signature laugh was a highlight. The way the action mimicked the moves you have to perform to play the game was genuinely delightful to look at. The Mushroom Kingdom was spectacular and I particularly enjoyed the “Mario Kart”-inspired sequence on the Rainbow Road, which was slightly reminiscent of “Mad Max: Fury Road.” The characters get to choose the elements for their karts, just like you do when you play “Mario Kart,” and that was very fun to watch.
Ultimately, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” only works on one level, but on that level, it works incredibly well. Adorable penguins cower in the snow beneath a bulbous, bombastic Bowser, and the colorful citizens of the Mushroom Kingdom are endearing and droll. Princess Peach is as pretty as a peach and everyone is brave who is supposed to be. There were few surprises but plenty of enjoyment onscreen.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is playing in all listed multiplex theaters.
New This Week
Chevalier
This is the story of the rise and downfall of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Caribbean violinist, composer and son of an African slave, who rose to fame through his musical prodigy. But after falling out with Marie Antoinette and having a complicated love life, Saint-Georges finds himself descending in status in a French society he was once at the top of. AMC Mobile 16.
Evil Dead Rise
Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, “Evil Dead Rise” tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
This drama follows U.S. Army Sgt. John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
