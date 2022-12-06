The Hangout Fest is returning for another year and the official lineup has been released.
Per an official press release, the legendary band Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform as one of the headliners for the Gulf Shores event scheduled for May 19-21.
Other artists scheduled to headline the event include the pop-punk band Paramore along with SZA, Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X and FERG among others.
Mayday Parade, The Backseat Lovers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Noah Kahan and COIN are all scheduled to perform at the festival along with The Vegabonds, who hail from Alabama.
Pop fans will have plenty of artists to see, including Indie trio AJR, Tove Lo, Ashe, Stephen Sanchez, Jessie Murph and Sabrina Carpenter.
Among hip-hop artists performing at the festival include The Kid LAROI, Russ, Kevin Gates and Glorilla.
Dance artists slated to perform at the festival include Australian native Flume as well as Skrillex. REZZ and Alison Wonderland also are scheduled to perform during the three day event.
According to the festival's official website, ticket prices start at $319 for a three-day, general admission pass. Attendees can also choose VIP passes as well as a beach vacation package which includes tickets, lodging and more.
Fans looking to register for first access to tickets and get a full list of artists scheduled to perform can visit www.hangoutmusicfest.com.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.