One of Mobile’s strengths is the quality and quantity of its cultural institutions. The available assortment of museum types — history, art, science, industry and ritual — imparts a sense of local values and priorities.
That said, there’s still an obvious exception: Why does Mobile have no musical hall of fame? It’s a popular art form and the Azalea City has gifted notable talent to the world, in numerous genres. More than a few have achieved international notice.
That question arose in conversation with Creola Ruffin. The lawyer and cultural organizer is overseeing a lifetime’s compilation of musical memorabilia from a local luminary. Similar local collections have become available recently and Ruffin foresees the need to not only preserve this part of Mobile’s cultural history, but to boost its awareness. Optimal exposure requires a place to house and display it all.
An earlier incarnation of Ruffin’s idea was tentatively planned for The Temple Downtown. However, that property is in the process of changing hands.
She spoke of utilizing property near the new Historic Avenue Cultural Center (564 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.), which debuts soon with an exhibit by Alabama Contemporary Art Center. Nothing concrete has materialized, though.
Birmingham has the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame. That was founded in 1978 with cooperation from the mayor’s office and moved from a modest space into the historic Carver Theatre in 1993. More than a handful of Mobilians are enshrined there, Mobilians who aren’t likewise honored in their hometown.
The New Orleans Jazz Museum opened in 1961 and first moved into the Old U.S. Mint in the 1980s. Now affiliated with the state museum, they are a top-level facility and a cultural force.
I first discussed this unfilled Azalea City niche back in 2007. Tentative steps were taken to create a walk of fame for performing artists on the block that holds the Saenger Theatre. That fell between the cracks of public sector regime changes.
Since then, we’ve expanded a 30-plus-year-old sports hall of fame and sprouted a crop of baseball statuary. Ironic, considering Mobile’s sketchy history supporting sports franchises.
The History Museum of Mobile touches on performing arts as opera, pop and jazz stars get a nod. Ruffin believes jazz vocalist Lil Greenwood donated her memorabilia to the history museum. Cooperative efforts could put all the right notes on the same page, under one roof.
Others worthy of inclusion in a jazz and blues showplace would be Fred Wesley, Jabo Starks, the Excelsior Band, Urbie Green, James Reese Europe, Cootie Williams, the Swingle Singers and more. Memorabilia compiled by musicians, media personnel and event organizers are scattered around town. Put it all together, present it well and it would offer a more complete portrait of the city’s soul to both visitors and residents.
Deadly comedy in Chickasaw
In 2017, Jonathan Flynn and a trio of other writers turned his script for the 1986 feature film “Clue” into a stage play. It wasn’t a drastic transformation since the movie was derived from a time-honored board game anyway.
The farcical whodunit employs characters — Miss Scarlet, Col. Mustard, etc. — familiar since 1943 from the board game built with classic elements of British murder mysteries. The script holds a dark edge and touches of the risqué, but homicide was never as much fun.
Chickasaw Civic Theatre will stage the murderous romp Sept. 8-17 at the Lola Phillips Playhouse (801 Iroquois St.). Seth Taylor, Stacie Holder, Steve Alsip, E.A. Keeble, Trish Keller, Barney March, John Richards, Lesley Anne Roberts, Charlie Kelly, Shruti Sunder, Wes Megginson and Cliff Nelson comprise the cast. Nedra Bloom directs. Chris Nemec provides the musical underscore.
Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2 p.m.
Tickets are now available online with some possibly available at the door. Cost is $18, $15 for seniors, students and active military.
For more information, call 251-457-8887 or go to cctshows.com.
Slavery and revolution for lunch
Little illustrates the complexity of American society like the nation’s birth. Though the revolution was proclaimed a righteous battle for self-determination, it tiptoed around the sea of human chattel that created much of its strength. The antislavery movement built steam in places, while it lost momentum elsewhere. Revolution affected it all.
Spring Hill College professor Dr. Nicholas Wood revisits the irony when he delivers the History Museum of Mobile’s (1112 S. Royal St.) Sept. 13 noontime Learning Lunch. A free presentation, visitors can bring a boxed lunch and enjoy complimentary beverages.
For more information, call 251-208-7569 or go to historymuseumofmobile.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.