THROWDOWN Graphic_Cover Photo - 1

The 11th Annual Mobile Art Council Throwdown is returning to Mobile this September.

The Mobile Arts Council (MAC) announced its biggest annual fundraiser, a party and auction with the tongue-in-cheek veneer of competitive TV shows, will take place at the Claiborne Street landmark on Sept. 21.

The Art Throwdown features a handful of local artists who vie to craft extemporaneous visual genius on the fly, then face off to see who lands the highest bid.

Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.