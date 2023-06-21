The Mobile Arts Council (MAC) announced its biggest annual fundraiser, a party and auction with the tongue-in-cheek veneer of competitive TV shows, will take place at the Claiborne Street landmark on Sept. 21.
The Art Throwdown features a handful of local artists who vie to craft extemporaneous visual genius on the fly, then face off to see who lands the highest bid.
Since its 2012 birth, the Throwdown has become one of the most anticipated happenings on MAC’s calendar. It provides needed funds for enhancing Mobilians’ accessibility to the arts and facilitating a vibrant cultural community.
A silent auction takes place over the course of the event. Food is from Heroes Sports Bar and The Royal Scam, entertainment by Disco Lemonade. Libations will flow.
2023 sponsors include Diamond Championship Wrestling, Mobicon, Heroes/Royal Scam, and Hackbarth Delivery Service. Those interested in sponsoring should contact Angela Montgomery at mobilearts.org.
Titanic sax at June MOJO
Improvisation is vital to jazz. It is kind of the point, really. So, when the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) had to reconfigure plans for their June 26, 6:30 p.m. event, they leaned on dependable shoulders. That is why saxophonist Rebecca Barry will bring her robust and soulful sound into Club 601 @ The Elks (601 State St.) for MOJO’s Jazz Jambalaya. A former collaborator with the Headhunters, Barry was an established New Orleans star before relocating to the Mobile Bay area post-Hurricane Katrina.
Barry will take musical flight with bassist Tom Latenser and drummer Fred Domulot in MOJO’s tribute to saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins. Rollins emerged onto the mid-20th century post-Bop scene and blazed an adventurous trail that took him into collaborations with a galaxy of talent — from Miles Davis to the Rolling Stones — across seven decades of nearly unmatched improvisational creativity.
Entrance is $15, $10 for MOJO members. Cash bar and light food service available. Drawings for door prizes and cash raffle.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.