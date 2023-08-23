New Mobile Museum of Art (MMoA) Executive Director Jon Carfagno better polish his shoes and dust off his good threads because a state-level dignitary is coming to call.
Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) Executive Director Dr. Elliot Knight will be at the museum (4850 Museum Drive) on Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m., to lead an art talk on MMoA’s latest exhibit, “Contemporary Alabama.”
An Opelika native, Knight has three degrees — a bachelor’s in visual communication, a master’s in American studies and a doctorate in interdisciplinary studies — from the University of Alabama. He has served as ASCA director since 2019.
“Having toured the exhibit with Dr. Knight, our team is excited he will share his vast knowledge and personal connection to the subject with our community,” Carfagno said in a statement.
The exhibit encompasses work from artists whose impact began in the mid-20th century and who were born or lived in Alabama. A panoply of artistic movements and talents is evidenced in the exhibit’s paintings, drawings, sculpture, glass, ceramics, jewelry and furniture. Support is provided by the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and the city of Mobile.
The event takes place on MMoA’s regular free Thursdays for Mobile County residents. For more information, call Stan Hackney at 251-208-5200.
Meanwhile, MMoA is still taking submissions for an exhibit in Government Plaza (205 Government St.) as a Sept. 3 deadline nears. The opportunity is open to any Mobile area artists. Submit up to three works of visual art, mixed media, paintings, needlepoint, ceramic, photography, work on paper or sculptures that have been completed in the last 10 years. They should be submitted in JPG or video format.
Any two-dimensional work must be framed and/or ready to hang, and no larger than 32 inches on an edge. Any three-dimensional work must not exceed 40 pounds in weight, 20 inches in depth or 32 inches in height and width.
The exhibit opens in November 2023 and runs for six months. Artists’ work must be available for display for the full duration.
If selected, artists may offer work for sale by including contact info on the label. Artists are solely responsible for communicating with potential buyers, including sale and delivery at the end. Neither MMoA staff nor county staff will work as an agent or broker, delivery service or storage facility.
Submissions must be made online and include an artist statement of 300 words or less, a current resume or CV, three high-resolution images of work and the title, medium and dimensions for each piece.
This is a juried exhibition. Those selected will be notified by Sept. 30.
For more information, call 251-208-5200 or go to mobilemuseumofart.com.
MOJO hits funky STUFF
In the mid-1970s, some of the East Coast’s most impressive session musicians coalesced into their own brand of jazz fusion perfect for a musical art form married to innovation and the energy of the creative moment. Longtime vets who backed up artists like Aretha Franklin, the Brecker Brothers, Joe Cocker, David Sanborn, Paul Simon, Grover Washington Jr. and John Lennon began the fresh collaborative effort following an impromptu in-studio jam, and their regular Big Apple haunt, Mikell’s, became a proving ground. Once noted drummer Steve Gadd began to sit in, fortunes ascended for the group, which called themselves STUFF.
They found their own niche between soul, funk and jazz in an era when such genre-melding experiments thrived. Combining the lively funkiness of Gordon Edwards’ bass with guitarist Cornell Dupree’s smooth phrasing and guitarist Eric Gale’s bouncier, more punctuated lines, their music sounded simultaneously lively and laid back. Combined with two drummers — Gadd and Chris Parker — and organist Richard Tee, most amazing was their chemistry and ability to weave through tunes leaving ample space for each other.
STUFF released five albums from 1975 to 1980, the second of which was Grammy-nominated. Their sales were certified platinum in Japan. Despite sometimes questionable flirtations with disco, STUFF’s brief existence grew legendary among musicians.
The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) brings “The Goods: The Music of Stuff” to their Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m., Jazz Jambalaya at historic Club 601@The Elks (601 State St.). The show and cheeky name are courtesy of Pensacola drummer Fred Domulot, who joins Mobile’s Jimmy Roebuck in one of the region’s most talented ensembles that evening.
Entrance is $15, $10 for MOJO members. There will be door prizes and cash raffles. Cash bar and light food service are available.
For more information, call 251-459-2298 or go to mojojazz.org.
