Jon Carfagno

 Courtesy of Hickory Museum of Art

New Mobile Museum of Art (MMoA) Executive Director Jon Carfagno better polish his shoes and dust off his good threads because a state-level dignitary is coming to call.

Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) Executive Director Dr. Elliot Knight will be at the museum (4850 Museum Drive) on Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m., to lead an art talk on MMoA’s latest exhibit, “Contemporary Alabama.”

 

