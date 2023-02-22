Mobile Chamber Music continues its tradition of bringing the classical realm’s hottest up-and-coming stars to the Azalea City when they welcome violinist Francisco Fullana and pianist Tomomi Sato on Feb. 26.
Youthful and accomplished, their visit instills a vital exuberance into the Azalea City’s cultural panorama.
Phenomenal Spanish-born Fullana has thrilled European audiences while being lauded by the BBC as displaying “effortless refinement” in performances. The network’s Music Magazine described his playing as combining “Itzhak Perlman’s warmth with the aristocratic poise of Henryk Szeryng.”
A Royal Conservatory of Madrid graduate and 2018 Avery Fisher grant winner, Fullana specializes in the Baroque language of historical performance. He was Artist-in-Residence with the Grammy Award-winning ensemble Apollo’s Fire and their 2021 release of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” on Avie Records debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts and was named Top 10 Album of the Year by the Sunday Times.
Fullana has performed with orchestras in Vancouver, Canada, Buffalo, N.Y., Philadelphia and St. Paul, Minn. He was a featured soloist with Germany’s Bayerische Philharmonie, Münchner Rundfunkorchester and Venezuela’s Teresa Carreño Orchestra.
The offspring of educators, Fullana has followed suit. He is a co-founder of San Antonio’s Classical Music Summer Institute and created the Fortissimo Youth Initiative, a series of music seminars and performances with a focus on understanding 18th-century music.
Fullana performs on the 1735 “Mary Portman” ex-Kreisler Guarneri del Gesù violin, on loan from Clement and Karen Arrison through the Stradivari Society of Chicago.
A Japan native, Tomomi Sato considers herself a bicoastal American these days. Both her Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees were earned at the University of Southern California. She holds additional graduate degrees from Thornton and New York City’s Juilliard, where she has held a staff position.
Collaboration and versatility have become Sato’s trademarks with a reputation for spanning styles from classical to jazz, musical theater and popular music. She held a vocal piano fellowship at Tanglewood Music Center and Carnegie Weill Institute’s SongStudio with Renee Fleming, and an instrumental piano fellowship at Music Academy of the West. She serves as faculty artist at the Classical Music Institute’s Ascend! Program in San Antonio during the summer.
Sato has hit the international circuit in hallowed venues like Zankel Hall, Alice Tully Hall, The Phillips Collection and Los Angeles County Museum of Art, as well as in Italy, Germany, Brazil, Mexico and China. Her performances have been featured in broadcast programs on New York City’s WQXR, Philadelphia’s WRTI and Germany’s NDR.
Naturally, the Mobile concert program runs heavy on the violin. Belgian composer Eugène Ysaÿe’s “Sonata for Solo Violin no. 4” — an homage to violinist Fritz Kreisler — leads the afternoon. It’s followed by a work by Kreisler himself. Then Sato takes the stage for Franz Schubert’s “Grand Duo, Sonata in A Major.” Richard Strauss’s “Sonata for Violin” and “Piano in E Flat Major" follow the intermission. Another Kreisler piece closes the program.
The performance begins at 3 p.m. at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center (5751 USA S. Drive) on the University of South Alabama campus. Tickets are $25.
For more information, call 251-633-8840 or go to mobilechambermusic.org.
They might not be the cavalry, but one powerful state corporation has ridden over the proverbial hill. Their recent contributions to a pair of Mobile arts entities will pay generational dividends.
The Mobile Museum of Art (MMoA) received a grant from the Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama that will enable free general admission to all residents every Thursday, March 1 through May 31. For the last decade, Mobile County residents have enjoyed free Thursdays at MMoA.
More than 5,000 Alabamians have visited MMoA on Thursdays over the past two years. That included a 40 percent increase in Thursday attendance since 2020.
The Caring Foundation of Alabama also made a $2,500 gift to Mobile Arts Council (MAC). The funds will finance MAC’s youth education program, ChARTing New Directions. For 15 years, the program has helped at-risk youth develop life skills through exposure to the arts, as well as providing teaching opportunities for emerging area artists. It also enhances the community by spurring large-scale public art installations and local beautification projects.
“Last year we reached 2,494 at-risk and underserved youth in the community,” MAC Development Director Angela Montgomery said in a press release. “We’re making every effort to make art accessible to all. With this introduced at an early age, we give our community’s at-risk children the chance they deserve.”
Since 1990, the Caring Foundation has served as the insurance company’s corporate charitable foundation for Alabama’s philanthropic needs.
