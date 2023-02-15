New Mobile Museum of Art (MMoA) Director Jon Carfagno has saved up for his relocation to Mobile. Not in cash, but in mental stimulation for the two-day drive from Hickory, North Carolina, where he has directed the Hickory Museum of Art (HMA) for the last five years.
“We have books on tape and podcasts. My wife and I are big fans of NPR’s ‘Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me.’ We’ve purposely not listened the last few weeks to kill a few hours [on the drive],” Carfagno said.
The new director saw the chance to answer a few questions as welcome relief from loading the U-Haul for a move he deemed “providential.” The fateful turn began with a 2021-22 HMA exhibit featuring Alabama quiltmaker Susana Allen Hunter, a show so well received that the community sought a Hunter work for HMA’s collection. Though originally from Wilcox County, Hunter spent her last years in Mobile where her grandson still had some of her original works for purchase.
While in town for the acquisition, Carfagno reached out to previous MMoA Director Deborah Velders to probe possible future collaborations. The plan was a lunch meeting, but while Velders toured the Tarheel State tourist around MMoA’s impressive accommodations, she mentioned her oncoming retirement.
“She said with my background and skill set, this could be an opportunity I might want to consider,” Carfagno recalled.
What struck him most were the institution’s goals and how they meshed with his own philosophies. Carfagno has long detailed his belief in museums as a “radically open marketplace of ideas, spaces for dialogue” and “creative interactions” for communities.
“[MMoA’s] facility is not only breathtaking in terms of its aesthetics, but it is designed intentionally for the community to come together with great education spaces, programs and galleries designed especially for younger audiences,” he said. “The collection supports a lot of different looks and a lot of different access points for teaching about the power of creativity.”
It is consistent with Carfagno’s career hallmarks and aims, which often gives lie to the popular stereotype of arts world denizens as impractical or fanciful. His HMA office’s whiteboard contained the words “context, vision, strategy and structure” as a “recipe for innovation.” The professor who taught it to him said context was the most important element. Toward that end, he has plugged into Mobile business podcasts during his morning exercise routine.
“Everyone on that podcast has mentioned it really is a balance between dreaming big but also having a plan, benchmarks and metrics to define whether you’re making progress. That combination of vision, strategy and accountability is a big part of my practice,” Carfagno said.
He was most energized by residents’ focus on the city’s future. In a region often characterized by an obsession with the past, it stood out.
Carfagno’s approach could prove vital in Mobile, where this columnist hears arts and culture denizens voice frustration with the struggle for respect beyond commodification. Carfagno nodded to MMoA’s 1964 founding as a public sector investment in vision and hope. Initially modest, its eventual transformation into a 95,000-square-foot facility sometimes surprises visitors.
MMoA certainly impressed the visitors who gave it glowing marks for last year’s American Alliance of Museums accreditation survey. That included its readiness for a somewhat regular disaster protocol come hurricane season. Carfagno is no stranger to tropical tempests; he weathered Hurricane Ike during his four years in Houston. That ordeal included 20 days with no electricity.
“I was especially impressed with the resiliency of the city and how it got back to business so quickly,” Carfagno said.
His Lone Star sojourn carried other weather lessons for the Massachusetts native. It emerged as quickly as his first interview, when he heard a Museum of Fine Arts human resources worker call a hiring manager to tell them she was sending Carfagno over to her building.
“She said, ‘Victoria, Jon is here and, bless his heart, he has on a blazer and a long-sleeved button-down shirt and khakis, so we need to get him across the street quickly and back into air conditioning,” Carfagno said through laughter.
While Mobile might share mugginess with Houston, larger differences remain. Carfagno encountered it while boning up on Mobile history videos during his workouts. He absorbed chronicles of World War II’s boom and documentaries about slave ships, but one aspect — maybe Mobile’s most robust diversion — proved more elusive.
“Mardi Gras is the one thing where I think I have the most questions,” Carfagno said. “It does look like an awful lot of fun, though.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.