One of the Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s (MSO) crowning moments finally arrives Jan. 21 and 22 with the long-anticipated performance of an internationally famous work created for MSO.
Together with the Chicago Philharmonic and Munich Philharmonic, MSO commissioned Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon to craft a new concerto, “Symphonic Innovations,” before 2020’s watershed events.
“What a different world it was then,” MSO Music Director Scott Speck said.
That whole other reality was April 2018, when Speck caught word about a possible commission by Higdon that “put the twinkle in our eye.” Boasting three Grammy Awards, Higdon has reached a rarified spot where she works solely on commission.
MSO’s inclusion in this process is a feat for a regional orchestra. Higdon’s appearance on the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.) stage joins her to an echelon occupied by MSO guests Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, Yo-Yo Ma and Renee Fleming.
Higdon will match those predecessors’ virtuosity in a unique way. She built the concerto around Grammy-nominated mandolinist Avi Avital, which means he will share Saenger’s spotlight.
“It’s eye-popping seeing what he does. He’s a force of nature,” Speck said. Having shared the stage with Avital himself, Speck has seen the Israeli’s talent up close.
Mobile was originally scheduled to host the concerto’s American premiere in Autumn 2021 before travel difficulties forced postponement. The 22-minute concerto went on to be performed under Speck’s baton in Chicago first. However, Mobile gained an advantage in the switch since Higdon made changes after that performance.
“I’ve put in her eight pages of new score notes, so this will be the debut of the final version,” Speck said.
Saturday’s concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee is 2:30 p.m.
Speck has known Higdon for close to 20 years — “I consider her a dear friend” — and is eager to have her on hand. She seems to crop up in unexpected places for Speck, anyway, like when her name came from Cate Blanchett’s mouth in the new motion picture “Tár.”
“I told her, Jennifer, if you weren’t immortal before, then you are now,” Speck said.
Also apropos that Higdon’s concerto emerges after the historic tumult that followed its inception. The composer injected it with an upbeat vision.
“To help process my own feelings, I decided to use this project to reaffirm my belief in humankind and to express my belief, musically, that the world will right itself and come out stronger for it,” Higdon said in a release.
Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman” opens the concert. Conceived as a nod to female contributions to classical music, it obviously fits.
Antonin Dvorak’s “New World Symphony” will be performed as well. Though Polish, Dvorak’s composition was an encouragement to America’s composers to create their own cultural niche referencing the history of American music. He sought influence from American folk music traditions and even attributed the nation’s vast landscape as informing the symphony’s tone and shape.
It wasn’t long before Dvorak’s 1893 challenge was answered by composers like Aaron Copland, whose 1942 “Fanfare for the Common Man” is referenced in the title of Tower’s concert-opening work. In a sense, the concert’s compositions nestle like companion puzzle pieces.
Tickets are $20-$89. Student tickets are $10. To purchase, call 251-432-2010, go by the box office (257 Dauphin St.) or visit mobilesymphony.org.
Speck finds the moment opportune for more than Higdon’s completed score. The itch for attendance is ascendant.
“Our audiences have really come back and continue to come back,” Speck said. “People are more comfortable in large groups, so concert halls are getting fuller. Music world fears that audiences might stay away from live experiences turned out not to be true.”
Arty Award noms close soon
If you know a cultural community member you feel deserves greater acclaim, your window for honoring them is closing. The nomination period for the Mobile Arts Council’s (MAC) annual Arty Awards ends Jan. 16.
Since 2004, MAC has honored “creative individuals, businesses and groups that went above and beyond” in supporting the Mobile Bay area’s cultural endeavors. Nominees from the public are narrowed to each category’s winner by a panel.
Categories are as follows: Art Soldier (volunteer); Arts Educator; Business; Cultural Innovation; Performing Artist; Literary Artist; Musical Artist; Organization; Patron; Visual Artist; and Lifetime Achievement. Nominations can be filed at mobilearts.org
The awards ceremony is April 6 at Soul Kitchen Music Hall (219 Dauphin St.). The 2023 physical award — created by a different local artist each year — will be made by the glassblowers at Muffinjaw Designs.
