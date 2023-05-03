If you feel like a getaway to a mystical land, the Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has your travel accommodations. On May 6 and 7, MSO will turn the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.) into a magical realm with “Lords of the Ring,” the grand finale of their 25th anniversary season.
The show mixes pieces from Richard Wagner’s epic “Ring” cycle with Howard Shore’s work for Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” film series. There’s a wealth of choices in both expansive sources.
Wagner’s “Ring” cycle was conceived in the mid-1800s, inspired by Norse mythology and an epic German poem from the 1200s, “The Song of the Nibelungs.” Filled with gods, heroes and mythical creatures, its 16 hours of performance time is loaded with soaring, majestic music employed for overwhelming and sometimes startling purposes.
Jackson’s film series used J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels to tell a nine-plus-hour tale about power’s corrupting nature. Shore visited film sets and wrote roughly 85-110 leitmotifs, or musical themes, for the settings and characters. The catalog was the largest in cinema history, surpassing John Williams’ work for the “Star Wars” series.
MSO Music Director Scott Speck said the marriage of material was a natural conclusion. Both have ancient legends, fantastic creatures, an epic battle for humanity’s future and a ring of power that curses its bearer.
“There is no question that Howard Shore was inspired by Wagner, and we can be inspired by both. This concert has been years in the making,” Speck said in a press release.
Excerpts from Wagner’s “Ring” cycle include “Ride of the Valkyries” and “Siegfried’s Rhine Journey.” The “Lord of the Rings” pieces include “Concerning Hobbits,” “A Short Cut to Mushrooms,” “The Breaking of the Fellowship” and more.
While he gave the concert his nod, Speck is letting his baton rest as guest conductor André Raphel returns to the MSO podium. Renowned for his dynamic presence, Raphel earned plaudits with his initial MSO appearance in 2018. He has served as conductor laureate of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra after serving as their music director for 15 years. Other key positions have included assistant conductor to Kurt Masur at the New York Philharmonic.
The Saturday concert is at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m.
MSO’s pre-concert talk begins one hour beforehand in Room 1927, beside the Saenger entrance.
Tickets are $20-$89, $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the MSO box office (257 Dauphin St.). Through MSO’s Big Red Ticket program, sponsored by the Alabama Power Foundation, students in grades K-12 can attend any of the season’s classical Sunday performances for free when accompanied by a paying adult.
Mobile scholar and film producer Kern Jackson joined Nick Tabor, author of “Africatown: America’s Last Slave Ship and the Community It Created” (2023) for an April 24 Paris Review article about Mobile writer Albert Murray. They proffer the celebrated man of letters, revealing the experience of life in early 20th century Africatown through a tetralogy of novels populated by his protagonist, Scooter.
The books — “Train Whistle Guitar” (1974), “The Spyglass Tree” (1991), “The Seven League Boots” (1995) and “The Magic Keys” (2005) — are rooted in a fictionalized version of Magazine Point, the area of Plateau nearest the Mobile River. In the same way other literary artists refract the experience found in certain crossroads of time and place — think Twain’s Missouri river life or Faulkner’s rural Mississippi — Murray likewise offers a window into a lifestyle now gone.
Jackson continues a long associative relationship between the Azalea City and the literary magazine. A longtime public intellectual, Murray was a previous Paris Review subject. Also, native Mobilian Eugene Walter was a frequent contributor during the Paris Review’s nascent years, submitting interviews and fiction.
Quilt show in West Mobile
The nonprofit Azalea City Quilters Guild began in 1976 after a then-Fine Arts Museum of the South show met a widespread, enthusiastic response. The guild’s volunteers work with Child Advocacy, the Project Linus Group, Quilts of Valor and others in creating these embodiments of regional talent.
Their next show is “Back to Traditions,” which features over 300 quilts displayed during its May 12-13 run at the Abba Shrine Center (7701 Hitt Road). There will be demonstrations and vendors on hand, as well.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Entrance is $10, $5 for kids 6-12.
Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in the 2021 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards, and has been published in Miami’s ARTPULSE, The Planetarian, The New Republic, and The Daily Beast.
