Andrew Harper, Ph.D., spent the last 40 years of his life shaping Mobile’s cultural realm. He helped pave the way to Mobile’s acquisition of its own symphony and chaired the University of South Alabama’s (USA) Music Department for a couple of decades. After he died in May 2020, he was honored by the Mobile Symphony as well as USA colleagues.
A musical tribute to Harper will take place at USA’s Laidlaw Performing Arts Center (5751 S. USA Drive) on Oct. 28, 7:30-9 p.m. Doctors Laura Moore, Randy Sheets, Andra Bohnet, the USA Choir, Grace Kim, Daniela Pardo, Excelsior Band musicians, as well as Harper’s children — Ben, Steve and Mary Helen — will perform works by Bartok, The Beatles, Eric Whitacre, Celtic artists and more.
“That building was very special to him,” Mary Helen Harper said. “He sweated and strove to get a concert-worthy hall with great acoustics, so he went to everything he could that was held in that recital hall.”
Entrance is free. The concert is conducted in honor of the scholarship fund in Harper’s name, although no donations or reservations are required.
Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in the 2021 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards, and has been published in Miami’s ARTPULSE, The Planetarian, The New Republic, and The Daily Beast.
