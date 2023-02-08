Textile artist Coulter Fussell doesn’t have to reach for inspiration. A great deal of it lands in her clutches, thanks to neighbors in rural Water Valley, Mississippi.
“People bring me stuff they don’t want to store, anything from needles and threads to fabrics. Some of it might have been, like, meaningful to their great aunt and they don’t want it, but they know she wouldn’t want it thrown away,” Fussell said.
An artistic excursion that began in a time-honored Southern craft has taken Fussell into something apart from standard expectation. A new sensibility flows through “Hot Water: River Raft Quilts,” her new Alabama Contemporary Art Center (ACAC) exhibit in place through March 11. The artwork, far more sculptural than traditional quilts, incorporates objects like wooden planks, ironing boards, photographs, old signage and canine companions in assembling what might be needed for a journey downstream or across time.
Some of Fussell’s favorite contributions are accidental, long-forgotten items left in pockets or purses. Old drawings, autographs, notes and blank checks find a way into her pieces.
“I get lots of animal pelts, so I’ll get, you know, lots of mink stoles, beaver tails,” Fussell said.
Another memorable donation was the trash bag of old doll heads that arrived one day.
“It was so, so creepy,” Fussell said, then laughed.
Acute cultural awareness is woven into Fussell’s background. Her father, Fred, is a folklorist, former museum curator and preservation specialist for art environments back in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. Her mother, Cathy, is a “prolific and accomplished” quilter. Coulter was already on track to earning her BFA from the University of Mississippi when she turned to her mother’s tutelage. It didn’t go as hoped.
“It was a disaster. She told me I had to do things a certain way — ‘You can’t just make this crazy quilt’ — things you’ve got to follow, or it won’t work. She helped me make the next three and they were cool, but it wasn’t until I was like 30 that I made my first quilt completely on my own, without her help,” Fussell said.
Cathy watched her daughter’s unique vision emerge through her process. Fussell’s painting sensibilities informed her choices, chasing intensely personal or feminist themes while tempering them with craftwork’s discipline.
Fussell said life’s wear and the inherent stories in the donations are integral. She seeks the frayed and timeworn evidence of things common to all our lives to patch together a larger story about aspects of the human experience.
Fussell relocated in the last decade from Oxford to tiny Water Valley, just 18 miles southwest. It was more affordable yet close enough that she could still commute to the college town where she waited tables in various eateries as her “day job.”
She also opened YaloRUN Textiles, a shop front on Water Valley’s main drag where she runs an experimental textile workshop and fabric store. The hamlet — population 3,400 — and its isolation has benefits.
“I can afford my studio and I couldn’t afford it anywhere else,” Fussell noted.
Like kudzu, her presence has flowed out beyond northern Mississippi. Fussell was in the 2016 Atlanta Biennial, and has shown at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art in Charleston, South Carolina. She was a finalist for the 2017 SouthArts Southern Prize and a 2019 inductee into the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters. She was featured in New York City’s Thompson Street Studio and Bridget Donahue Gallery, and has appeared in print in Art Forum.
In 2019, Fussell fielded a phone call during a restaurant shift and a voice told her she won a United States Artists Fellowship with a $50,000 award. Her blue-collar sensibility shone through.
“I have to go back inside,” she told the caller. “I’ve got a full section.”
After the ACAC show, Fussell has a show at the University of Alabama and another in Dothan, Alabama. She is slotted for a group show in April in Miami, new territory for the artist.
“It’s in a gallery I really admire so I’m pumped to be in the show,” Fussell said.
She’s also excited to be moving forward with the medium. Despite conventional suppositions, Fussell maintained quilting has always been nonrepresentational and sculptural.
“It flows. It has a front and back. It changes shape according to how it is folded,” Fussell said, then laughed. “Mine are just starting to be entirely unfunctional. No way on earth you’re sleeping under one of these things.”
