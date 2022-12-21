A new era sharpened into focus on Dec. 12 when the Mobile Museum of Art (MMoA) announced North Carolina’s Hickory Museum of Art (HMA) Executive Director Jon Carfagno as successor to outgoing MMoA Executive Director Deborah Velders. The director’s baton changes hands on Feb. 14, 2023, completing Velders’ 10 years at the city-and-county-supported facility in Langan Park.
The Valentine’s Day embrace of the new director completes a months-long sift through a nationwide pool of candidates MMoA Board Search Committee Chair Hayley Van Antwerp called “remarkable.”
“The entire committee was impressed by Jon’s desire to more deeply connect MMoA with our entire community,” Van Antwerp said in a press release. “Our region is in for a treat.”
MMoA was expanded in 2001 through a $15 million capital campaign, then upgraded with another capital campaign for MMoA’s 50th Anniversary in 2014. Last month, MMoA earned re-accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums. At 95,000 square feet, it quadruples HMA’s size.
In a 2018 profile, Carfagno said he chose Hickory in 2017 because it was affordable, family-oriented and all-inclusive, and community leaders asked the “right questions” about the community’s direction of growth.
Before Hickory, Carfagno worked at the Grand Rapids Art Museum; the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; and the Mead Art Museum at Amherst College. He served internships at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Worcester Art Museum and other institutions.
Carfagno has a Masters of Art History from the University of Massachusetts, a pedigree he used as comedic fodder during a 2017 TEDxHickory talk titled “Connecting People Through the Power of Creativity.” He framed the announcement of his undergraduate Art History and German double major as news no parent wants to hear.
According to a Dec. 9 HMA press release, Carfagno’s tenure featured blockbuster exhibits on American scenic artist Elliott Daingerfield, North Carolina artist Juan Logan, and Texas-born conceptual artist Mel Chin. He introduced contemporary art that challenged local expectations along with a record-setting Warhol exhibit and expanded HMA’s collection with pieces by Logan, American painter Jeffrey Gibson, and Alabama quiltmaker Susanna Allen Hunter.
Carfagno’s TED talk plainly revealed his belief in art’s transformative capacity. Through age 16, he was typical in singular focus on sports and girls. On the first day of his junior year in high school, his father — his “best friend” — died in an auto accident. In the difficult aftermath, Carfagno encountered German painter Caspar David Friedrich’s “The Monk by the Sea” (1810), a depiction of solitary reflection before vast color fields.
“I could not believe that some guy who was painting 200 years before I was born, in a place that I had never been to, captured exactly how I felt,” Carfagno said.
Carfagno felt an unanticipated connection. He knew if a painting allowed “a sad, confused, scared teenager to know it was OK,” then he wanted others to experience the same. He wanted that to be his vocation.
Toward that end, he arranged for resistant athletic coaches-come-high school history teachers to tour HMA in the early hours of a Wednesday. They also became a barometer.
“When I’ve done my job well, I’ve spotted some of these guys back on the weekend trying to impress their dates,” Carfagno said.
Carfagno has stressed accessibility. He called curators’ attention to their language, how descriptions sometimes alienate “uninitiated, non-expert viewers.”
“My mission has always been to transform museums from closed authoritarian institutions to radically open marketplaces of ideas, spaces for dialogue, [where] making and fostering creative interactions become the currency and lifeblood of the museum,” Carfagno said. He noted how an “incubator space” in a gallery at a previous job worked toward that end.
The new director’s ideas for readjusting public perception of museums as “public spaces” is part of a larger trend. Museums across the nation have answered these challenges with new activities like film screenings and dance parties.
Similarly, Velders heeded local proclivities upon arrival by tapping into Mardi Gras’ gigantic role and quickly building an exhibit around it. Even the potential faux pas — for Azalea City purists, anyway — of including New Orleans’ Mardi Gras Indian costumes wasn’t enough to diminish the fervor for the exhibit. She had her ear to the ground early on.
Carfagno also sees the arts’ central role in maintaining our sense of empathy, the vital strands of our humanity tying our communities together. He cited studies noting a concurrent drop in creativity.
“In this creativity and empathy gap, museums can become microcosms of a new tomorrow where issues are worked out and resolved,” Carfagno said.
