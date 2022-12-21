Jon Carfagno

Jon Carfagno

 Courtesy of Hickory Museum of Art

A new era sharpened into focus on Dec. 12 when the Mobile Museum of Art (MMoA) announced North Carolina’s Hickory Museum of Art (HMA) Executive Director Jon Carfagno as successor to outgoing MMoA Executive Director Deborah Velders. The director’s baton changes hands on Feb. 14, 2023, completing Velders’ 10 years at the city-and-county-supported facility in Langan Park.

Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in t

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.