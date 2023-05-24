USA performing arts center award

Abraham Mitchell (left) stands with University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner (right) after announcing his family's $20 million donation to the university to build a new performing arts center.

 Staff photo

University of South Alabama (USA) President Jo Bonner put a $20 million cherry atop the institution’s 60th anniversary on May 5 when he announced a gift from longtime USA supporter Abe Mitchell. The funds are allocated for a new performing arts center for the West Mobile campus.

Murmurs of expansion to the existing Laidlaw Performing Arts Center have burbled through faculty for years now. It’s hard to tell if this meshes exactly, but conversation with Bonner revealed something wider in scope. He was obviously wowed by a recent tour of Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center. He referenced it four times.

Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com

Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in the 2021 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards, and has been published in Miami’s ARTPULSE, The Planetarian, The New Republic, and The Daily Beast. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.