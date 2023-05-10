renfield-2 copy.jpg

Renfield - Universal Pictures

If you crave gore, “Renfield” will satisfy your bloodlust. Just as Renfield delivers victims to his master Dracula, this perfectly ridiculous horror comedy delivers everything you are looking for if the idea of Nicolas Cage portraying Dracula appeals to you. Don’t worry; Cage did not choose this moment to dial back the over-the-top acting style that has cemented him as a cult favorite in recent years. He bares his fangs and chews up all the scenery.

Nicholas Hoult plays the unfortunate servant of the Prince of Darkness, and it’s all explained in a glib little introduction that features some fun, exact recreations of old Dracula films. This part looks cool and sets up the viewers for what to expect, which is tongue-in-cheek, winking silliness. And also buckets of blood. After Renfield (Hoult) humorously addresses the audience to give us the backstory and then we join a terrifying battle between Dracula and some vampire hunters, which leaves Cage in a gruesome, fabulously schlocky makeup job. His gooey, rubbery horror makeup reminded me of the low-tech, old-school delights of flicks like “Evil Dead.” 

fools-paradise copy.jpg

Fool’s Paradise - Wrigley Pictures
hypnotic.jpg

Hypnotic - Double R Productions
sisu copy.jpg

Sisu - Good Chaos
roll-with-it.jpg

Roll With It - Third Coast Content

Email Asia Frey at afrey@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.