If you crave gore, “Renfield” will satisfy your bloodlust. Just as Renfield delivers victims to his master Dracula, this perfectly ridiculous horror comedy delivers everything you are looking for if the idea of Nicolas Cage portraying Dracula appeals to you. Don’t worry; Cage did not choose this moment to dial back the over-the-top acting style that has cemented him as a cult favorite in recent years. He bares his fangs and chews up all the scenery.
Nicholas Hoult plays the unfortunate servant of the Prince of Darkness, and it’s all explained in a glib little introduction that features some fun, exact recreations of old Dracula films. This part looks cool and sets up the viewers for what to expect, which is tongue-in-cheek, winking silliness. And also buckets of blood. After Renfield (Hoult) humorously addresses the audience to give us the backstory and then we join a terrifying battle between Dracula and some vampire hunters, which leaves Cage in a gruesome, fabulously schlocky makeup job. His gooey, rubbery horror makeup reminded me of the low-tech, old-school delights of flicks like “Evil Dead.”
The setup is Renfield has served his master for thousands of years and finds himself in modern-day New Orleans, laying low and recovering from an almost-successful attempt on Dracula’s “life” — or whatever you call the life of the undead — an attempt Renfield very nearly allowed to happen, finding himself increasingly ambivalent about his mission to serve Dracula.
With his master largely incapacitated until he can drink enough blood to regain his power, Renfield joins a support group for people in abusive relationships. He decides the victims he will deliver to Dracula will be the abusers who are tormenting the other put-upon folks in his support group. This way he can ameliorate his complicity in Dracula’s monstrous deeds.
This puts Renfield in contact with some low-level drug dealers who stole from New Orleans’ most powerful crime family, when their hitman shows up to kill the same people Renfield was about to deliver to Dracula. Since you have to incorporate some kind of plot to stuff these wacky performances into, this works. Renfield ends up on the radar of the New Orleans mob and the police, and we get to meet Awkwafina as a noble, frustrated cop seeking justice for her own father’s death. It’s not often this comedic actress plays a fairly straight role, but the relationship that develops between her and Renfield gives the film what heart it has.
The horror delivers and the comedy delivers as Dracula attempts to spread evil throughout the world by teaming up with the mob. Cage gives us all the weird line deliveries, strangely placed pauses and inexplicable inflections we could ever hope for, and I thought his fake fangs were top-notch. The only thing slightly disappointing is we go kind of a long time in the middle without seeing Dracula at all, but fortunately, we are enjoying the rumpled, apologetic charms of Hoult paired up and fighting crime with Awkwafina in Cage’s absence.
Director Chris McKay, who created the cartoons “Robot Chicken,” “Morel Orel” and “The Lego Movie,” made one terrible action movie with Chris Pratt called “The Tomorrow War,” but in “Renfield,” his vision is clear. This is an intentionally ridiculous, satisfyingly gross comedy that knows exactly what it is and is always in on the joke. If you were excited about the premise of “Renfield” you will be delighted by the product of “Renfield.” It does not disappoint.
“Renfield” is available to stream and is also on screen at AMC Classic Jubilee Square 12 and AMC Wharf.
New This Week
Fool’s Paradise
A satirical comedy about a down-on-his-luck publicist who gets his lucky break when he discovers a man recently released from a mental health facility looks just like a method actor who refuses to leave his trailer. With the help of a powerful producer, the publicist helps the man become a huge star, even marrying his beautiful leading lady. Their adventures lead them to cross paths with drunken costars, irreverent unhoused action heroes, unpredictable directors, super-agents and power-mad moguls. Fame and fortune are not all they're cracked up to be, and the two men must fight their way back to the things that matter the most. AMC Mobile 16.
Hypnotic
A detective (Ben Affleck) investigates a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program. All multiplex theaters.
Sisu
During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu,” this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back — even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path. AMC Mobile 16.
Roll With It
A small-town Biscuit Barrel waitress is forced to enter the Cheatham County Fair Karaoke Showdown as a last resort to save her house from foreclosure. All multiplex theaters.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
