Yes, it’s summer and we want to go outside, but it’s also raining continuously, so, inevitably, movies will be watched. And if you have kids, that means kids’ movies. It is always merciful when a good one comes along, and this week that good one is “Nimona,” an animated adaptation of a graphic novel by ND Stevenson.
A futuristic adventure tale about a shapeshifting creature and a wrongfully accused knight, Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed bring to life a ripping yarn that is also a powerful allegory for kids who identify differently from the crowd.
“Nimona” is set in a world that has a medieval structure, with knights and “commoners,” but set in the future; this makes for some really cool-looking characters, buildings, vehicles and weapons. Ahmed plays Ballister Boldheart, whose presence in the knighthood is controversial due to his social status as a commoner. The first thing that sets this film apart immediately is that Boldheart and a fellow knight, Ambrosius Goldenloin (Eugene Lee Yang), are in love. In the future of “Nimona,” this is no big deal, and that is awesome.
Ambrosius is framed for murder within the first 10 minutes of the story. In hiding, he meets Nimona (Moretz), who presents as a spunky little girl but also any other creature or human she chooses. She is a shapeshifter and also an energetic, hilarious sidekick who kids will have fun watching. Her bloodlust and eagerness for revenge are mostly bluster, but her defiance of authority turns out to be well-founded. Also, in Nimona’s rejection of labels of what she “is,” some viewers are going to see a pretty awesome degree of representation.
Ambrosius and Nimona find themselves on the run from the entire kingdom that, under the command of a haughty “Director” (Frances Conroy), tries to tamp down the kind of differences our heroes exhibit, calling them “monsters.” The film eventually interrogates that concept but, while the themes are valid and interesting, it is most important that “Nimona” never feels preachy. It is too much fun. Those are the best kinds of stories, where you simply absorb the message as part of an effective whole. The elements of inclusion and representation are just part of what makes the whole film work so wonderfully.
While the simple existence of such a movie is a good thing, adventure is actually the point of viewing it. The knights use swords that also have lasers, and they ride around on awesome-looking hovercraft. Their armor looks amazing and all of the character design is delightful. This is, after all, a cartoon, and the art is everything to the experience. Nimona, in her primary human form or as a pink rhino, mouse, whale or shark, is compulsively watchable. Her relationship with Ambrosius is sweet and real; a lonely, guarded person slowly bonds with and relies on a father figure. But she is physically so superior to him that it adds another dimension.
Storm clouds gather as I write this review, and we’re staring down another indoor afternoon, but “Nimona” has arrived to brighten up the day with her colorful antics and energy, telling a story that is important, but ultimately fun. It’s not just a “should” watch movie, it’s very much a “want to watch” movie.
Another recent Netflix release you might, in desperation, be tempted to check out is the Adam Driver sci-fi flick “65.” I am here to tell you, it is ridiculous. Driver has been one of my favorite actors since his breakout role in “Girls” on HBO, but this is some silly stuff right here. He plays Mills, a rugged but sensitive spaceman (I like to pronounce it like Dr. Spaceman from “30 Rock”) who must leave his wife and daughter for a couple of years to fly a spaceship somewhere far away. He must do so to pay for treatment for his ill moppet. The wife and kid are both profoundly underdeveloped.
The plot falls apart as quickly as the space mission, and the audience is marooned with Mills on a planet that looks like Florida with only one other survivor — another moppet to give Mills’ life meaning. They get menaced by dinosaurs and we realize they are on Earth, just 65 million years ago. But to our eyes, these aliens are, of course, humans too, and Mills speaks English but they made up a language for the kid.
There were, somehow, too many holes in the film’s internal logic and, combined with effects that ostensibly cost a lot but looked incredibly cheap, the whole thing was profoundly unconvincing. The only burning question that drove me to keep watching was, “How did Adam Driver end up in this thing?”
