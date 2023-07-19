nimona-2.jpg
Yes, it’s summer and we want to go outside, but it’s also raining continuously, so, inevitably, movies will be watched. And if you have kids, that means kids’ movies. It is always merciful when a good one comes along, and this week that good one is “Nimona,” an animated adaptation of a graphic novel by ND Stevenson.

A futuristic adventure tale about a shapeshifting creature and a wrongfully accused knight, Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed bring to life a ripping yarn that is also a powerful allegory for kids who identify differently from the crowd. 

