In my calculation of how much fun it would be to watch, I placed far too much emphasis on the fact that Edgar Allen Poe would be portrayed in “The Pale Blue Eye.”
This historical murder mystery was lovely to look at, but sadly dull to watch. Christian Bale gave a committed, convincing performance, but it was a long and dreary affair, and it was certainly not fun for a minute.
The film begins with a ghastly death when a West Point cadet is found hanging from a tree. Later, his heart is cut out of his dead body.
The powers that be invite a famous but retired detective, Augustus Landor (Bale), to investigate these disturbing events. Landor slowly works the case, enlisting the help of a particularly sensitive, intelligent cadet named Edgar Allen Poe.
The ingredients seem so promising and juicy: a young Poe, possible satanic rituals, a doomed love affair between Poe and a mysteriously ill young woman and Gillian Anderson as her hysterical mother.
But the vast majority of this film ended up just being men having long conversations about what might or might not be happening. It seemed like very little happened at all. I must admit my pale blue eyes closed a couple of times.
Bale was perfectly good, as he pretty much always is. His character is a widower who also lost his adult daughter in circumstances that are not immediately explained. His wife died, but his daughter is described as simply gone away.
He is involved with a bartender played by Charlotte Gainsbourg, who doesn’t really get enough to do in the film, and their scenes add depth and texture to the story. Plus, the candles burning in the bar provide some of the film’s best scenes, while Landor and Poe get to know each other better, which is the other best thing about the film.
As Edgar Allen Poe, Harry Melling, best known so far as the evil cousin Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films, was fantastic. He is a fascinating, complex actor. He stood out in the 2018 Coen brothers’ film “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” as an armless, legless actor performing Shakespeare with his partner, Liam Neeson, in a haunting and unforgettable sequence. Everyone in that ensemble was good, but he was truly great.
I look forward to seeing Melling in more character roles; he entirely rises to the level of Bale, and their relationship together is easily the most textured and nuanced aspect of “The Pale Blue Eye.”
Although I cannot go so far as to wish for more of their crime-solving adventures together, the scenes where they are working together are very interesting and complex.
The cinematography, credited to Masanobu Takayanagi, was absolutely exquisite. Candlelit interior scenes are gorgeous and atmospheric, and misty outdoor scenes are even more so, with cadets’ blue uniforms striking against rocky gray landscapes. It was simply the story itself that did not play very well.
Scott Cooper, who also wrote and directed “Crazy Heart” and “Black Mass,” directed and adapted the screenplay from a novel by Louis Bayard, and it seems that it did not journey well to the screen from the page.
Perhaps the convoluted details of the mystery itself were fairly engrossing if you read them in a book. But the various reversals and plot twists, appearing eventually after endless discussion and exposition, felt both shockingly contrived and fairly boring at the same time.
I admit I was genuinely surprised by how things turned out in “The Pale Blue Eye,” while also completely unmoved.
It wasn’t that the plot was obvious; it was just that I wasn’t invested. It is indeed a mystery how a story with this much talent involved, that lasted as long as it did and had as many reveals as it had, managed to amount to so little in the entertainment department.
“The Pale Blue Eye” is streaming on Netflix.
