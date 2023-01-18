pale-blue-eye.jpg

“The Pale Blue Eye” - Cross Creek Pictures

In my calculation of how much fun it would be to watch, I placed far too much emphasis on the fact that Edgar Allen Poe would be portrayed in “The Pale Blue Eye.”

This historical murder mystery was lovely to look at, but sadly dull to watch. Christian Bale gave a committed, convincing performance, but it was a long and dreary affair, and it was certainly not fun for a minute. 

missing.png

“Missing” - Stage 6 Films
saint-omer.jpg

“Saint Omer” - Srab Films
the-whale.jpg

“The Whale” - A24

 

Email Asia Frey at [email protected]

Tags

Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.