I could tell you the Jennifer Lawrence comedy “No Hard Feelings” is the perfect end-of-summer movie because it is about that bittersweet transitional time of year, and it takes place in Montauk where Lawrence is a year-round local dealing with the challenges of summer tourists.
But, while this movie does fit in thematically with our exact time of year, the real reason to watch it is it is hilarious. Lawrence is fearless and ridiculous and adorable and her co-star, Andrew Barth Feldman, is an absolute delight.
The premise is somewhat daring and somewhat queasy and feels like kind of an ’80s throwback. Feldman plays Percy, a tender-hearted 18-year-old whose parents are so concerned about him coming out of his shell before he leaves for college they hire someone from Craigslist to date him. That person, of course, ends up being Lawrence, whose financial desperation is set up in the film’s tightly orchestrated beginning.
Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti play Percy’s wealthy and doting parents, and the film makes the most of their characters as it explores their extremely suspect methods for raising their beloved son. Broderick is vaguely sinister and unsettling while Benanti uses every minute of her screen time to show us something about her character. It’s interesting to note the cast is stacked with Broadway actors — Broderick, Benanti and Feldman are all stage veterans.
Lawrence hits the ground running as Maddie, a street-smart woman suffering from arrested development whose prized possession is the house she grew up in. We find out her mother left her the house and although it is entirely paid for, the exorbitant property taxes are difficult to keep up with.
In short order, the movie shows us Maddie resents the summer tourists, relies on them for money as an Uber driver and a bartender, and has lots of boyfriends, as hilariously depicted when an ex (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) comes to tow away the car she absolutely requires to earn money. Maddie easily launches a seduction to convince him to leave her car and just as she is about to succeed, a guy comes out of her house and starts rubbing her back. The jig is up and she loses her car. The payment for dating the soon-to-be college freshman is a used Buick.
Filling in the spaces between the big comedic set pieces — like an absolutely bonkers nude beach fight and a huge high school party — are the scenes between Maddie, her long-time best friend and the friend’s husband. The easy, intimate and truly inspired dialogue between these 30-somethings elevates their every scene. When the women inform the man of some of the various reasons they have had sex and one of the reasons is to avoid playing Settlers of Catan, it is piercingly specific. They are very believable and relatable as long-time friends. As outlandish as the premise is, the characters feel real, even when they are nude, hanging onto the hood of a moving car or briefly aflame.
Lawrence is better than she has to be in this comedy; it seems like people would check it out just for the “strong sexual content,” but she creates a sympathetic and unique character with Maddie. As Percy, Feldman gives us a totally unexpected hero who takes a quintessential milquetoast and makes him into a singular kind of heartthrob.
If anything, this film lacks the strengths of its raunchy convictions, and ultimately tries too hard to reassure us nothing truly icky will take place. At the risk of sounding like a monster myself, I’ll venture the balance swings too far to heartfelt emotion by the film’s conclusion. It could have been the next “Bridesmaids” if it had stayed as wild as it started, but still, “No Hard Feelings” is an adult comedy worth watching.
“No Hard Feelings” is available to rent.
New This Week
A Haunting in Venice
Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, this terrifying mystery features the return of the celebrated sleuth Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Camp Hideout
Mischievous foster teen Noah (Ethan Drew) finds himself in trouble again. After one such petty crime and crossing paths with two foes, he chooses summer camp over juvenile hall. AMC Mobile 16.
Outlaw Johnny Black
Hell-bent on avenging the death of his father, Johnny Black vows to gun down Brett Clayton and becomes a wanted man in the process. He goes into hiding, posing as a preacher in a small mining town that’s been taken over by a notorious land baron. AMC Mobile 16.
After Everything
In the fifth and final installment of the worldwide phenomena, we find Tessa and Hardin living separate lives after Hardin published his revealing book without her knowledge. AMC Mobile 16.
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
Based on Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s YA novel, the film centers on two teenage Mexican-American loners in 1987 El Paso who explore a new, unusual friendship and the difficult road to self-discovery. AMC Mobile 16.
