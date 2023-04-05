Everyone involved in “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” is a person who, on their own, often makes a project worth watching. That includes director Guy Ritchie, villain Hugh Grant, action star Jason Statham and saucy comic relief Aubrey Plaza.And every one of those people has been in a similar project that was vastly superior.
This film is adequate and serviceable, but nothing special, and all these people have made special things.
I refer primarily, of course, to “Paddington 2,” in which Grant sort of debuted his second act, transitioning from his floppy-haired, stammering romantic lead persona to a character actor. In that masterpiece of ursine adventure, Grant played a wonderfully vain actor who kept an attic full of the costumes from his greatest stage roles, which he used to frame Paddington, and he talked to himself as different persons while planning his crimes. Nothing that good happens here, although Grant does sound like Michael Caine portraying a mega-wealthy criminal who is trying to sell a super secret briefcase that will disrupt global business. Getting the briefcase back is basically the plot of the film, leading to plot twists, double-crossings and the like.
And speaking of superior projects, does anyone remember “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”? Does Ritchie? Because this movie lacks that verve entirely. There is no spark, no snark, no pizazz. He has made visually distinct movies and he especially has peopled those movies with good characters but this one falls short. Cary Elwes is in this film, looking strangely cadaverous, but he doesn’t get anything funny or eccentric to do.
It’s a decent action movie, but if you just want an action flick, those “Transporter” movies with Statham are much better, more exciting and more memorable. Remember when he puts bicycle clips on his feet so he won’t slip, then whales on a bunch of guys while the floor and his opponents are covered in motor oil? Admittedly, I can’t remember why that happened, but I remember that it was cool. This is pretty much just shooting, punching, some stabbing — straightforward violence. I mean, John Wick kills someone with a library book — where is the innovation?
Plaza, at least, gets some good bits in, but, again, this is easily one of her least interesting projects. One actor is better than usual, and that, surprisingly enough, is Josh Hartnett. He plays a movie star named Danny Francesco who the gang, composed of Statham and Plaza, ropes into their plot; Grant’s character is a huge fan of Danny, so they use him as bait to gain access to Grant’s world. Hartnett gets to be zany and funny, much more so than anyone else in the film, and his character arc actually exists. Statham, on the other hand, is repeatedly described as eccentric and riddled with phobias, then proceeds to never display any of the tendencies described. I was literally wondering when we would be introduced to the phobic character before double-checking that, indeed Statham was playing Orson Fortune, whose eccentricities so plagued his superiors. The writers apparently forgot these details once Orson appeared onscreen.
If we hadn’t seen so much better from everyone (OK, maybe not Hartnett), then I would be telling you to check out a pretty good action movie called “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” if you’re in the mood for that. But the existence of “Paddington 2,” “Snatch” and many other films makes it impossible to mourn what might have been with such a potentially great cast and a director who knows how to leave a mark on a project but just failed to do so in this case.
“Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” is now available to stream.
New This Week
Air
From award-winning director Ben Affleck, “Air” reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
One True Loves
Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings”), Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) and Luke Bracey (“Point Break”) star in this modern twist on a classic love story from New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Emma and Jesse are living the perfect life together until Jesse disappears in a tragic helicopter crash on their first wedding anniversary. Four years later, Emma has found happiness again and is about to marry her best friend when Jesse resurfaces, turning her world upside down and leaving her torn between two great loves. All multiplex theaters.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and his brother, Luigi (Charlie Day), are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
