The image announcing the film “Paint” is that of Owen Wilson with a big soft perm, smiling in front of a painted canvas, a rather generic mountainous landscape.
Clearly, he is meant to be Bob Ross, that soft-spoken folk hero of public television with his “happy little trees.” You might be intrigued, like I was, by this setup, but it soon becomes clear that single image pretty much constitutes the entirety of the film.
What starts as a lame premise blossoms into something worse, as a peculiarly mean spirit casts a pall over what I presume was intended to be satire.
Wilson’s performance is a caricature of both Ross and Wilson himself, so shallow it amounts to little more than a Halloween costume.
In fairness, Wilson as Ross does make an amusing Halloween costume, but this is not enough to warrant an entire film.
The story writer/director Brit McAdams tries to build around this one-note impression is that despite his beloved and soothing demeanor, Carl Nargle, as Wilson’s character is called, is an egotistical jerk.
When the film begins, Carl’s show is the most popular one on Vermont Public Television, a state phenomenon enjoyed by people from all walks of life, from elderly people in nursing homes to day drinkers in bars and, of course, people painting along at home.
The biggest running joke is Carl is irresistible to women and the public television employees are lining up to visit him in the back of his van. One secretary, played by the hilarious Wendi McLendon-Covey, thrills at how warm his car keys are when he takes them from his jeans pocket and presents them to her. We can all see the fall coming.
Stephen Root, perhaps inevitably, is in it, because he tends to turn up in almost every movie and it’s never a bad thing. He is one of the greatest character actors working today.
Here he plays the station manager, trying to keep the lights on amidst budget cuts. One solution is to introduce some fresh blood to the lineup in the form of a second live painting show, this one hosted by a pert, young female painter named Ambrosia.
The public’s preference for her is swift and everyone in the office also falls under her spell immediately.
Carl’s fall from grace is as poorly rendered as the rest of the film, especially since we have absolutely no sympathy for him from the film’s first half.
Too mean to be funny and too shallow to be dramatic, “Paint” was silly in the worst way and the balance was entirely off. There are some giggles to be had here and there, predominantly at the expense of Wilson’s afro.
His oversized, blonde hairdo gets caught on things, he splashes paint on it and he sits under a dryer to achieve the massive curly dome. And, since public television is the film’s setting, the writer lobs in a few solid tote bag jokes.
Michaela Watkins gives this film the closest thing to an actual character as Katherine, the station assistant manager who was once in a real relationship with Carl. As she watches Carl implode and attempt to grow, her reactions and thoughts are the only things approaching a recognizable human emotional arc on screen.
Also, she has a fabulous house, a whimsical Vermont A-frame with mountain views and one of those cool indoor freestanding fireplaces.
Then, just when a tiny smidgen of character development shines through in the film’s final act, a ludicrous plot twist wraps things up in such a way it made me long for the bygone days of the movie’s first 30 minutes, which seemed, in comparison, like a masterwork of subtle naturalism.
I have officially too much goodwill toward Owen Wilson, or at least, I did. This was a misbegotten, pointless satire with a painful identity crisis. It had barely enough substance for a comedy sketch and too few jokes. The writing was nonexistent and the characterizations were pointlessly cruel to boot.
“Paint” is definitely the worst movie I have seen this year, and I feel silly for even watching it.
“Paint” is currently available to rent.
New This Week
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. All multiplex theaters.
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She’s math tutoring her skater-boy crush, who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom has forbidden Ruby from ever getting in the water. But when she breaks her mom’s No. 1 rule, Ruby will discover she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother, the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas. All multiplex theaters.
Asteroid City
More candy-colored drollery from Wes Anderson as the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events. AMC Mobile 16.
