Featured NAPPIES 2026Best Local Portrait Artist Portrait artist Host celebrates human connections BY KEVIN LEE Jul 15, 2026 Jul 15, 2026 0 Lydia Harsany Host is understandably excited. Clinching the 2026 Nappie Award for Best Portrait Artist is the cherry atop a lot of close runs.“I’ve been nominated a lot of times and felt like being a finalist was like winning for me because I’m not hustling as hard as other artists. I’m not really doing this full time,” Host said. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm}@E E92E D96 :D?’E 62C?:?8 2 =:G:?8 H:E9 2CE] w@DE 92D E2F89E 2E q:D9@A $E2E6 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686 7@C `e J62CD] $96’D 2=D@ :? 96C D64@?5 E6C> 2D E96 AC6D:56?E @7 E96 (2E6C4@=@C 2?5 vC2A9:4 pCED $@4:6EJ @7 |@3:=6[ 2?5 DE:== 5@6D A@CEC2:EFC6 @? E96 D:56]k^Am kAm%96 }2AA:6 pH2C5 H:? H2D 7@C6D925@H65 324< H96? 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