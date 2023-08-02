Dr. Kari

The History Museum of Mobile’s upcoming Learning Lunch Program at 12pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 will feature Dr. Kari Frederickson. The topic of her presentation is "Deep South Dynasty: The Bankheads of Alabama".

When it comes to Alabama political dynasties, few ever reigned like the Bankhead clan did a century ago. The family that sat at the American hub of both governmental and cultural realms soon will be the center of attention not far from the tunnel beneath the Mobile River that carries their name. Northwest Alabama’s Bankhead family is the topic of the Aug. 9 Learning Lunch at the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.).

The informal discussion will be led by University of Alabama History Professor Dr. Kari Frederickson, whose 2021 book on the Bankhead bunch won the Gulf South Historical Association’s Michael V. R. Thomason Book Award. The monthly program is free.

