The History Museum of Mobile’s upcoming Learning Lunch Program at 12pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 will feature Dr. Kari Frederickson. The topic of her presentation is "Deep South Dynasty: The Bankheads of Alabama".
When it comes to Alabama political dynasties, few ever reigned like the Bankhead clan did a century ago. The family that sat at the American hub of both governmental and cultural realms soon will be the center of attention not far from the tunnel beneath the Mobile River that carries their name. Northwest Alabama’s Bankhead family is the topic of the Aug. 9 Learning Lunch at the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.).
The informal discussion will be led by University of Alabama History Professor Dr. Kari Frederickson, whose 2021 book on the Bankhead bunch won the Gulf South Historical Association’s Michael V. R. Thomason Book Award. The monthly program is free.
The multigenerational saga runs from Reconstruction through World War II, when they were the principal architects of Alabama’s political, economic and cultural framework. They were instrumental in building the New South and shaping the 20th century in the Yellowhammer State.
Richardson’s book follows five family members — John Hollis Bankhead; his sons, John Hollis Bankhead Jr. and William Brockman Bankhead; his daughter, Marie Bankhead Owen; and his granddaughter, Tallulah Brockman Bankhead. A Confederate veteran, John Hollis Bankhead held political office from 1865 until his 1920 death. He served on Capitol Hill — first in the U.S. House, then the Senate — for 33 years.
His sons followed suit. John Jr., a successful corporate attorney, was elected to the State Legislature and then to the U.S. Senate in 1930. William was elected to the House of Representatives in 1916 and chosen speaker of the House in 1936.
Daughter Marie served 35 years as director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History. Through this and her work with groups like the United Daughters of the Confederacy, she promoted and spread a historical narrative steeped in Lost Cause mythology. The Bankheads led the way for Alabama’s Big Mules and a conservative political culture, legal code and economic system that facilitated economic opportunities for cotton farmers, coal barons and emerging industries statewide.
Alternately, William’s daughter Tallulah became a notable actress who benefited from her family’s rich political bloodlines and then moved into glitzier circles in New York and California. The scandalous glamor she stoked served to oddly modernize the family name.
The program begins at noon. Attendees are encouraged to bring a box lunch while beverages are supplied. Entrance is free.
For more information, contact Jennifer Theeck at 251-301-0270.
Bolshoi alum joins ballet faculty
Oksana Kozhanova, former principal dancer in Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet will be on the Classical Ballet of Mobile’s faculty this fall. Her career began in the renowned Vaganova Ballet Academy where she earned an MFA with honors. She toured globally as a soloist and principal dancer with the Moscow Ballet Company, Festival Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet and International Ballet Company. She danced principal roles in “The Nutcracker,” “Giselle,” “The Sleeping Beauty,” “La Fille Mal Gardée,” “Don Quixote,” “Paquita,” “Flame of Paris,” “Swan Lake,” “Le Corsaire,” “Cinderella,” “The Blue Bird” and many others.
Her knowledge of modern teaching methods has produced young dancers who were accepted into the world’s greatest schools, including Bolshoi Ballet Academy and Vaganova Ballet Academy, The Juilliard School of New York and University of North Carolina School of the Arts, along with professional ballet companies. Kozhanova will teach Classical Ballet of Mobile Academy students at various levels, but focus on the primary curriculum in the highly structured Vaganova syllabus.
Each year, the Mobile Arts Council (MAC) selects a handful of creatives who face off in a tongue-in-cheek battle. They have 90 minutes to make original works of art from a shared supply table and a mystery box. After the clock stops, the artist whose impromptu work earns the highest bid is crowned Throwdown champion.
The five artists for this year’s Sept. 21 event are Brian Tan, Kimberly Zukley, Ty Tover, Janie Brown Johnson and Renee Wallace, along with 2022 returning champ Mayssam Iskander. WKRG’s Peter Albrecht will emcee.
The Throwdown and accompanying silent auction is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for MAC and funds a wealth of arts education activities. The 2023 incarnation takes place from 6-9 p.m., at The Temple Downtown on the corner of Claiborne and St. Francis. The evening includes music by Disco Lemonade, spirits supplied by Jack Daniels and catering from Heroes Sports Bar & Grille and The Royal Scam.
Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 the day of the event. They can be purchased at mobilearts.org.
