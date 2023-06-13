Say you’re back in Mobile after a while away, maybe for a June wedding. If you haven’t been in town since the tug and pull about public art over a decade ago, you’ll find downtown a lot more vibrant than you recall.
There’s so much public art to see now, a busy weekend might not afford you the time were it not for technology. The city of Mobile and the Mobile Arts Council joined forces to create an interactive map of downtown’s public art displays where users can sort through more than 70 sculptures, murals, painted power boxes, even giant oyster shells in deciding what to visit. Based on the city of Mobile’s GIS system, it contains artists’ info, location and other details.
Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in the 2021 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards, and has been published in Miami’s ARTPULSE, The Planetarian, The New Republic, and The Daily Beast.
